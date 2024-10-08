Visiting the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course: This is what you need to know

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Planning a trip to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course? Here’s all you need to know about one of NASCAR’s most exciting stops.

Where is the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is in Concord, North Carolina at 5555 Concord Parkway South. It’s located about 13 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte and is considered the heart of NASCAR country​.

How long is the Road Course (miles and kilometers)?

The road course, referred to as the ‘Roval,’ is 2.28 miles (3.67 kilometers) long. It has 17 turns, with an elevation change of about 35 feet. Part road course, part oval, it takes the traditional oval layout and mixes it with a road course.

Also Read: Weaver: The things I liked and didn’t like about Talladega NASCAR weekend

How many laps is the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte?

The Bank of America Roval 400 for NASCAR events lasts 109 laps. This means it’s a total race distance of around 248.5 miles (400 kilometers).

Who owns the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

The track is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports. with Greg Walter serving as the track president​.

Related: Top 10 best NASCAR pit crews of all-time

How big is the Charlotte Motor Speedway (acres/miles)?

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Motor Speedway complex takes up around 2,000 acres. The Roval and other track configurations are included. Home to several key motorsports attractions, including a 1.5-mile quad oval track that hosts premier NASCAR events, including the Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America Roval 400, this massive facility truly has it all.

The complex also features ZMAX Dragway, the only four-lane, all-concrete drag strip in the U.S. and home to NHRA drag racing events. It’s also home to a 0.4-mile dirt track that serves as the venue for dirt racing races like the World of Outlaws.

When was the Road Course built?

Charlotte Motor Speedway opened in 1960, but the Roval course, on which NASCAR races, opened in 2017 and hosted its first NASCAR race in September 2018. It debuts in the 2018 Bank of America ROVAL 400 as part of the Cup Series playoffs, designed to bring road course racing to NASCAR’s playoffs.

Also Read: Michael Jordan addresses NASCAR lawsuit at Talladega

How many people does the Charlotte Motor Speedway hold?

The Charlotte Motor Speedway has a seating capacity of anywhere from about 95,000 up to 171,000 people. Some of the grandstands have been removed, reducing its peak capacity over time.

Can you bring beer to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

Yes, you may bring your beer into Charlotte Motor Speedway, however, it must be in a soft-sided cooler that meets certain size guidelines. It should not be a cooler bigger than 14x14x14 inches.

No hard-sided coolers are allowed. Also, fans can bring their own snacks and drinks, but they must be sealed and pre-packaged. As long as these conditions apply, alcohol is permitted. But coolers are not permitted in a handful of premium seating areas, such as VIP suites. But coolers are not permitted in a handful of premium seating areas, such as VIP suites.

Related: Top 10 most memorable NASCAR post-race interviews

How fast do NASCAR cars go at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

NASCAR cars usually run in groups of five with the top cars operating at average speeds of around 94 to 106 mph, depending on the session. Testing has yielded some top drivers such as Kyle Busch going as fast as 106.8 mph. Cars can go up to 150 mph in the faster sections of the track, particularly the banked oval parts.

The road course has tight turns and chicanes, slowing speeds and requiring a lot of braking and cornering, resulting in lower speeds compared with a faster track.

Also Read: Should NASCAR have called Ricky Stenhouse down pit road from the lead?

How much are tickets at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

Tickets for the ROVAL range in price and what you get using different seating, event packages, and additional perks. General tickets for Bank of America ROVAL 400 race tickets for kids under 12 start at $10. The bulk of adult tickets ranges from $85 for entry-level access to over $100 for the more expensive weekend packages, which come with extras such as pre-qualifying track passes and fan zone activities.

Premium seating includes options such as the Speedway Club, which offers something extra. For around $360 per person, you can get a full weekend package without lodging, or around $465–$685 per person, depending on the number of guests sharing the room.

Is there infield parking at the Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Infield parking is available at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Road Course (ROVAL), yes. Generally speaking, the infield is for those with special passes like infield camping passes or premium experiences such as the Pit Pass. If you purchase these passes, you’ll be able to park inside the track but get closer to the action.

Related: NASCAR’s most memorable pit crew blunders

How much is parking at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

On race days, free general parking is available in the Bronze Lot at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Parking in the reserved lots, like the Gold or Silver lots usually closer to the track for $20 is also available. There are some VIP and season ticket holder parking areas available too if you prefer reserved spaces.