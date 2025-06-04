UFC Media Rights Face Major Shake-Up as Netflix, Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery Enter $1B Bidding War

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is on the verge of a seismic broadcasting shake-up as its exclusive TV deal with ESPN draws to a close. The mixed martial arts powerhouse is seeking a new rights package worth around $1 billion per year, more than double its current arrangement.

With ESPN likely out, streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Warner Bros. Discovery are reportedly circling as contenders for UFC’s next media contract. This brewing bidding war not only underscores the UFC’s surging value but could also redefine how fans watch fights in the streaming age.

ESPN Era Winds Down

Since 2019, ESPN has been the exclusive U.S. broadcast partner for the UFC, airing events via ESPN+. That deal ends in 2025, and UFC is now aiming for a payday of at least $1 billion per year. ESPN’s recent struggles with streaming outages – including the disastrous UFC 313 PPV event – have left fans frustrated and UFC executives reconsidering their options.

UFC President Dana White said the company plans to talk to “lots of different people” and could explore distributing events across multiple networks. He noted ESPN remains a valued partner but emphasized the UFC will choose the best long-term option.

ESPN Still in the Mix

Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Despite recent issues, ESPN hasn’t given up. UFC parent TKO Group’s president, Mark Shapiro, confirmed ongoing talks with multiple bidders and said ESPN remains a “critical part” of UFC’s success. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro also expressed continued interest in striking a deal.

One likely scenario is a split deal: ESPN keeps Fight Night events while another partner takes over pay-per-views.

Amazon Prime Circling PPV Rights

Amazon has shown growing interest in live sports and may target UFC’s pay-per-view rights. Before the ESPN deal, UFC nearly partnered with Amazon. Now, Amazon could stream UFC events through Prime Video or bundle them into Prime memberships to maximize reach and value.

Netflix Eyes UFC After WWE Deal

Following its $5 billion deal for WWE’s Raw, Netflix is said to be eyeing UFC. While intrigued by MMA’s global appeal, Netflix has been cautious about rising sports rights fees. But if the numbers make sense, UFC could become a marquee live offering for Netflix’s over 230 million global subscribers.

Warner Bros. Discovery Enters the Fray

With the loss of NBA rights, WBD may seek to fill the gap by acquiring UFC content for Max and TNT. Execs have mentioned interest in UFC and Formula 1. However, they’ll likely proceed only if the deal supports broader streaming goals.

What Comes Next?

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

UFC may split rights between multiple platforms to maximize value. That could mean fans needing more than one subscription, but also potential relief from current PPV costs. Whether it lands with a streamer or traditional broadcaster, UFC’s new deal will likely reshape how fans watch the sport. The Octagon’s next destination might not be cable at all, but your favorite app.

For MMA fans, change is coming. And for UFC, the next broadcast partner could define the sport’s digital future.