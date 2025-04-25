Max Holloway next fight: ‘Blessed’ puts his BMF belt on the line against a UFC legend in July

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Max Holloway next fight news has arrived, and the featherweight icon is heading back to lightweight in July. This time to defend his BMF belt for the first time, but who will “Blessed” be facing in New Orleans?

Max Holloway next fight opponent options?

After suffering the first knockout loss of his career in October, Holloway has decided to return to lightweight. In his return fight on July 19, he will put his belt on the line as the final opponent for UFC lightweight legend Dustin Poirier.

How to watch Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 in July

Holloway vs. Poirier will headline UFC 318 on July 19

The fight will happen inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

The bout will air exclusively on ESPN+

Holloway vs. Poirier 3 preview

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



"The UFC is coming back to New Orleans on July 19th..



The last fight of my UFC career will be against Max Holloway for the BMF title" ~ @DustinPoirier #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/reng4cOcqz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 25, 2025

The fight between Poirier and Holloway in July will be a trilogy fight. However, unlike many other trilogies, Poirier won the first two matchups. Will the Hawaiian get swept in enemy territory in July?

Mental Pressure: Poirier has an obvious edge in this bout after scoring definitive wins over Holloway in their first two clashes. Yet, while he is a pressure player, he will be in a unique situation on July 19. He will headline a rare event in his home state. And he will also go into it knowing it will be the last time he sets foot inside the Octagon.

There is a possibility that the emotions of the moment could be a detriment to the UFC legend on fight night.

Has “Blessed” Gotten Better? In their 2019 rematch, “The Diamond” put a beating on “Blessed” in his first foray at lightweight. He claims he did not undertake the process of moving up in weight the right way. There may be some truth to that suggestion since he looked very good in a KO win over shared opponent Justin Gaethje last year.

Poirier could see a different and more natural lightweight in July.

The Bottom Line: This will be a night for fight fans to celebrate. Not only will two greats of their era face off one more time, but one of the division’s most beloved fighters will put on the gloves for the last time.

What makes Max Holloway so popular?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite the greatness of Jose Aldo before him, many observers of the sport view Holloway as the greatest featherweight fighter in UFC history. Although Volkanovski may have usurped his place in history, “Blessed’s” resume speaks for itself. Especially since he added the BMF belt to his trophy case.

The Best Boxer in MMA: Although Holloway is a complete fighter, he is a featherweight legend for his elite-level striking and the boxing he has often proclaimed as the best in the UFC.

Max Holloway record: 26-8

26-8 Max Holloway stats: Blessed has scored 12 knockouts and 2 submission wins during his career

Blessed has scored 12 knockouts and 2 submission wins during his career Max Holloway age: 33 years old

33 years old Max Holloway wife: “Blessed” started dating surfer Alessa Quizon in 2020, and the couple eventually married in 2022.

“Blessed” started dating surfer Alessa Quizon in 2020, and the couple eventually married in 2022. With over 30 fights in the top MMA promotion in the world, Holloway has compiled a 22-8 record. Eight of those matchups were title fights.

Holloway earned the moniker of UFC featherweight GOAT from his decisive victories over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, Charles Oliveira, Chan Sung Jung, Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo (twice), and most recently Justin Gaethje.

His record is far from perfect, but it has taken elite-level talent to beat him. All but one of his seven losses in the Octagon game were against former or current UFC champions.

Hawaiian MMA great BJ Penn was long seen as the greatest fighter to ever come out of “The Aloha State.” However, Holloway has surpassed Penn’s notoriety and become the face of Pacific Islands cage fighting.

Max Holloway’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2025, Holloway’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

