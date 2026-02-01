On Saturday night at UFC 325, Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title and spot in our UFC pound for pound rankings were on the line in his rematch against Diego Lopes. Despite the best efforts of the Brazilian, the future Hall of Famer again outworked and outpointed him en route to a unanimous decision win.

Following the events of UFC 325, let’s see where the featherweight king lands in our latest UFC pound for pound rankings.

10. Max Holloway (27-8)

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Max Holloway will go down as one of the greatest UFC featherweights of all time. However, all good things come to an end. With him being unable to overcome Alexander Volkanovski, he made the move up to lightweight and became the new BMF champ in 2024 with a KO win over Justin Gaethje. However, a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in a return to 145 pounds solidified the fact that 155 needs to be his permanent home.

In July, he looked to score a win over division great Dustin Poirier, finally. In his third attempt, he got sweet revenge and now has definitive wins over two of the best lightweights of the decade. He may now be one win away from a title fight in his new division.

9. Tom Aspinall (15-3)

Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Englishman Tom Aspinall is the best heavyweight in the UFC. That became official when MMA GOAT Jon Jones decided to walk away from the sport earlier this year. The Englishman has beaten many of the best fighters in the division for the last three years and is the undisputed top big man in the eyes of most UFC fans.

After definitively avenging the lone loss of his UFC career in the summer of 2024, he made his first defense of the undisputed title in October. Unfortunately, a nasty eye poke from opponent Ciryl Game ended the UFC 321 main event after just a few minutes. An immediate rematch early in 2026 seems likely.

8. Merab Dvalishvili (21-4)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Merab Dvalishvili truly is “The Machine.” His relentlessness and wrestling have turned him into the best bantamweight on the planet. If there were any doubters after his 2024 win over Sean O’Malley, he silenced them with an even more decisive rematch victory at UFC 316.

In the follow-up to that fight, the champ put his gold on the line at UFC 320 against fan-favorite Cory Sandhagen, and just like his previous 13 fights, he dominated with his wrestling and cardio. He seems unstoppable at this point.

7. Khamzat Chimaev (15-0)

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Khamzat Chimaev has been an absolute wrecking machine his entire career. Rarely has he faced serious resistance during his current UFC run. And that again was the case at UFC 319 when he reached the middleweight mountain top and beat Dricus Du Plessis. While it isn’t always pretty, few fighters on the UFC roster are as dominant as “Borz.”

6. Alexandre Pantoja (30-6)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja had a long, hard road to becoming the UFC flyweight king. He toiled away in the division for years before finally earning a title fight at UFC 290. In his first chance at being champion, he made good by scoring a second (third unofficial) win over division king Brandon Moreno.

He has been a dominant champion since, scoring wins over Brandon Royval and a second win against Moreno. However, his reign came to an unfair end at UFC 323 when a non-contact injury to his elbow forced the fight to be stopped early in Round 1.

5. Petr Yan (20-5)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Three straight losses had many wondering if Petr Yan’s days as a top-five bantamweight were over. However, his recent wins over Yadon Song, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Marcus McGhee helped rebuild his title contender status. Earning a title shot at UFC 323.

In a rematch with a man who defeated him two years ago, the Russian was the greatest version of himself as he decisively defeated Merab Dvalishvili to become a two-time bantamweight champion. “No Mercy” proved he is completely back to being an elite fighter in the world.

4. Alexander Volkanovski (28-4)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Volkanovski has solidified his place as the best featherweight of all time. However, trips up in weight for a second title and the rise of Ilia Topuria led to three straight losses for “The Great” and speculation that his best days were behind him.

However, he has bounced back from those setbacks to reassert his dominance at 145 pounds with back-to-back wins over Diego Lopes. The most recent came in front of his countrymen at UFC 325. While he didn’t get the finish, he proved once again he was levels above the native of Brazil.

3. Alex Pereira (12-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alex Pereira’s UFC story is legendary. After nine fights, he became a two-division champion and scored destructive wins over some of the best fighters of this era, at middleweight and light heavyweight. The 38-year-old has been a revelation for the company and connected with the MMA fanbase with an approach to fighting similar to cage-fighting icon Fedor Emelianenko.

After being on the wrong side of a frustrating decision loss in March, the Brazilian came back with a vengeance at UFC 320. He stormed out of the gates in his rematch with Magomed Ankalaev and blew through him in just a couple of minutes to reclaim his place at the top of the division.

2. Ilia Topuria (17-0)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ilia Topuria will go down as one of the great featherweights of all time. But instead of building on his 145-pound resume, “El Matador” made the move up to lightweight in search of history. Well, he achieved that in June by becoming just the 10th fighter to win gold in two divisions. Crushing former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveria and adding him to his hitlist of legends.

1. Islam Makhachev (28-1)

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Islam Makhachev has stamped his place as one of the greatest UFC lightweights ever with his wins over Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski (twice), and Charles Oliveira. Not only is he a dominant grappler, but he has one of the most underrated standup games in the sport.

At UFC 322, he etched his place in UFC history when he moved up in weight to become the latest fighter to win titles in two divisions as he became the new welterweight king with a dominant win over Jack Della Maddalena.