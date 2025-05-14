Islam Makhachev next fight: Russian superstar returns for historic fight this summer

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Islam Makhachev next fight news has arrived, and the rumors that have been swirling are true because the reigning lightweight king will be moving up in weight for gold in a new division this summer.

Who will Islam Makhachev next fight be against?

In January, Makhachev had the difficult task of getting an opponent change on a day’s notice. However, despite taking a big risk by facing Renato Moicano, he dominated him en route to another submission win. It put him in line for a big favor from the UFC. Well, that favor has been returned, and the lightweight king will vacate his belt to move up in weight to face Jack Della Maddalena for his welterweight title this summer.

How to watch Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Makhachev vs. Della Maddalena is expected to take place this summer

A location and date for the bout should be announced soon

The fight will headline a pay-per-view card on ESPN+

Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena preview

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Makhachev has wanted a chance to move up in weight to win a second belt for quite some time. Now, with pal Belal Muhammad no longer holding the 170-pound belt, the Russian will get a chance to do something mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov never did.

Size disadvantage? Della Maddalena is a solid welterweight, but not one who is oversized for the division. The big issue with any division change is the size differential and whether it could be a major problem. With that long-time lightweight having longed for the move, there must be a belief that he is a good fit for the division.

Chances are, the Aussie may not have a strength advantage over his opponent. But that doesn’t mean he can’t land shots that feel harder than what Makhachev has faced at 155 pounds.

Ground warfare: Like all of his other fights, Islam Makhachev is the better grappler. But getting Maddalena to the ground and keeping him there won’t be easy. That was shown in his win over Muhammad. If the Russian can copy the same game plan where Gilbert Burns landed seven take downs on Maddalena, he could dominate in his first welterweight fight.

The bottom line: Maddalena will be a tough task for Makhachev, but of the various star welterweights he could have fought, this is one of the more winnable matchups. Putting him in a great position to add his name to the list of fighters who have won belts in two divisions.

What makes Islam Makhachev so popular?

Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Islam Makhachev was the heir apparent to UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, during his run in the company, he has built the type of resume where a debate could be made that he has surpassed the success of his iconic friend.

Not only is Islam Makhachev one of the very best fighters at 155 pounds, but he is also considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

What is Islam Makhachev’s record in the UFC? 27-1 (5 KO, 13 submissions)

27-1 (5 KO, 13 submissions) Islam Makhachev height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Islam Makhachev weight: The Russian competes in the UFC’s lightweight division, which has a max weight of 156 pounds in non-title fights.

The Russian competes in the UFC’s lightweight division, which has a max weight of 156 pounds in non-title fights. Islam Makhachev loss: His lone defeat was by technical knockout to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015.

His lone defeat was by technical knockout to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015. Along with having won UFC gold, Makhachev also won a Russian Sambo national championship before competing in MMA.

Islam Makhachev net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career in combat sports. Due to landing some big sponsorships in recent years, Islam Makhavhev’s net worth is believed to be around $6 million.