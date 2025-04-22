Ian Machado Garry next fight: ‘The Future’ returns this Saturday at UFC Kansas City

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ian Machado Garry next fight news has finally arrived, and “The Future” is back this weekend. But who will the welterweight star be facing at UFC Kansas City?

Who will Ian Machado Garry next fight be against?

For the first time in his career, Garry was handed a loss when he was defeated by title contender Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. The Irishman will look to bounce back from his first defeat when he faces dangerous Brazilian striker Carlos Prates in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on April 26.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates betting odds: Garry (-125), Prates (+105)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates preview

Ian Machado Garry is still viewed as one of the bright young stars in the UFC. However, while Prates may not seem like a huge threat, a second straight loss could be very damaging for the Irish star’s brand.

Mental bounceback: UFC fans know how confident — cocky to some — that Garry is. However, coming up short in a huge career moment can shake any fighter’s confidence. If he truly is a future champion and one of the anchors of welterweight for the next five years, he needs to get a clear and decisive victory over Prates in April.

‘Nightmare’ dangers: While he may not be known to casual fans, Carlos Prates will offer some real dangers at UFC Kansas City. He is a top 15 fighter on an 11-fight win streak, including four in the UFC and all finishes. His wins over Neil Magny and Jingliang Li prove how legit he is. Garry must take him seriously, or he could be on the wrong end of a notable upset.

The bottom line: This is a good test for Garry following his first career loss. Furthermore, a destructive win over a red-hot and fearsome competitor could catapult him right back into the title conversation at welterweight.

Prediction: This won’t be an easy fight for Garry and offers some serious dangers. However, the Irishman is a smart fighter. Look for him to use his range and mix in some grappling to outwork and outpoint his opponent en route to a unanimous decision win.

What makes Ian Garry so popular?

“The Future” has only had 16 fights during his career. However, in just eight short years, he has become one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC and is primed to be their next big star out of Ireland. Although he still has much to prove, many believe he could be the welterweight version of countryman Conor McGregor.

Ian Garry record: 15-1 (7 KOs, 1 Submission)

15-1 (7 KOs, 1 Submission) Ian Garry weight class: Welterweight

Welterweight Ian Garry wife: The Irishman started dating Layla Anna-Lee early in 2021, and almost a year later, the pair was married.

The Irishman started dating Layla Anna-Lee early in 2021, and almost a year later, the pair was married. Like many fellow UK fighters, Garry built his reputation fighting in the legendary English promotion Cage Warriors. Before heading to the UFC, he was their welterweight champion.

Many fight fans compare him to Conor McGregor. Not just because of their Irish roots, but because he has a similar uncanny self-belief that borders on elite-level cocky.

During his UFC tenure, he has scored impressive wins over established fighters like Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez.

Garry trains out of Kill Cliff Gym in Florida. Where he works with world-class fighters like Gilbert Burns, Michael Chandler, and Vicente Luque.

His wife was at the center of a strange backlash from fellow fighters like Sean Strickland for her book, “How to Be a WAG.”

Ian Garry net worth

Money is often the greatest determinant of success in the fight game. While he is still early in his career, Ian Garry’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $1.5 million.