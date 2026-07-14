UFC Fight Night is back in Oklahoma City for the first time since June 2017. Headlining the event is a middleweight bout between former UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Learn how to watch UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman here.

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When is Du Plessis vs Usman?

The Du Plessis vs Usman fight will be live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Saturday, July 18th. The event’s preliminary fights start at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 9 pm GMT, with the main event at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 am GMT (Sunday), streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

How to Watch This UFC Fight Night

Viewers can stream this UFC Fight Night exclusively through Paramount+. You will need a subscription to Paramount+ to access the service’s live UFC events and other exclusive content. UFC Fight Night does not require additional payments to watch. Select countries can also stream Du Plessis vs Usman on DAZN.

How Much Does Du Plessis vs Usman Cost?

Du Plessis vs Usman is included in your Paramount+ base subscription, along with future UFC Fight Nights, so you can enjoy all the best fights for no additional cost. Other UFC-numbered UFC events are also included in your base Paramount+ subscription.

Paramount+ Prices

Paramount+ provides several subscription options, including monthly or annual payments to fit your budget. The platform also has a seven-day free trial to see if you want to keep the subscription or not.

What Devices are Compatible with Paramount+?

You can stream UFC Fight Night with Du Plessis vs Usman on various devices, including the iOS App, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG TV, Orange, Sky, Roku, and Xbox. Check out the full compatibility list of devices below:

Android phone/tablet

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

iOS App

LG TV

Orange

PlayStation 5

Roku

Samsung TV

Sky

VIDAA TV

Vodafone

Xbox

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman Card

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Dricus du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman is the main event, there are plenty of other great matchups to stream beforehand. Between preliminary and main event bouts, enjoy the full fight card for the latest UFC Fight Night below:

Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman (Middleweight)

Jared Connonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (Middleweight)

Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez (Lightweight)

Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes (Featherweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline (Women’s Strawweight)

Austin Bashi vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (Featherweight)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Ko Seok-hyeon (Welterweight)

Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs. Felipe Franco (Light Heavyweight)

Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll (Flyweight)

RJ Harris vs. Alvin Hines (Heavyweight)

Anna Melisano vs. Dione Barbosa (Women’s Flyweight)

FAQs

Is UFC wrestling or boxing? The UFC is a mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. This means fighters from around the world use a variety of martial arts disciplines, including wrestling, boxing, jiu-jitsu, and more during their fights. How long do UFC fights last? Standard UFC fights last three rounds, each five minutes long, with a one-minute break between rounds. Title fights and main events in UFC last five rounds, each five minutes long, with a one-minute break between rounds. Is Fight Night a free UFC event? UFC Fight Night is included in a Paramount+ subscription, but you need an active subscription to watch the events. UFC-numbered events are also free to watch on the platform. Can I cancel Paramount+ at any time? You can cancel Paramount+ at any time without fees, and your access will stop at the end of your current billing cycle (monthly or annual). There is no refund, however, for the unused time, and you must cancel through the platform where you originally signed up.