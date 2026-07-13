The WBC Lightweight title is on the line in Las Vegas. Former WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-3) is taking on William “El Camarón” Zepeda (33-1). Who will take the title? Learn how to watch Roach vs Zepeda on DAZN here.

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When is the Roach vs Zepeda Fight?

The Roach vs Zepeda fight will take place on Saturday, August 1st, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The start time for the pay-per-view event is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 am GMT (Sunday), streaming exclusively on DAZN.

How can I order the Roach vs Zepeda fight?

Subscribers can order the Roach vs Zepeda fight exclusively through DAZN. New viewers need a DAZN subscription to enjoy premium sports content and pay-per-view events. Some broadcasts require additional payment, like the fight between Roach and Zepeda.

What is the price of the Roach fight on DAZN?

Through DAZN, you can watch Roach vs Zepeda for an additional fee. DAZN provides two subscriptions: a monthly subscription for $29.99/month or a 12-month subscription for $19.99/month. The Roach fight will cost between $41.99 and $79.99 to watch. Click here for the latest fight prices on DAZN.

Is DAZN offering a free month for the Roach vs Zepeda fight?

First-time subscribers can earn a free month of DAZN when they purchase a pay-per-view event. Unlike other free trials, new viewers need a subscription to DAZN and a PPV event purchase like Roach vs Zepeda to get the first month free. This deal applies to annual and monthly passes.

Region Monthly Pass 12-Month Subscription United States First Month Free First Month Free United Kingdom First Month Free First Month Free Canada First Month Free First Month Free Rest of the World First Month Free First Month Free

Read More: How Much is DAZN? Price, PPVs, Options, and More in 2026

What devices can I use to watch DAZN on?

There are several devices you can use to watch DAZN content. These include Android phones, iPhones, Amazon Fire TV, Philips TV, Panasonic Smart TV, iPad, and Sony’s PlayStation 5. The full compatibility list is available below:

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Android Phones/Tablets

Android TV

Apple TV 4th Gen

Hisense Smart TV

iPhone

iPad

LG Smart TV

Panasonic Smart TV

Philips TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony’s Android TV

Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

What is the fight card for the Roach vs Zepeda fight?

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lamont Roach vs William Zepeda is the main event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels, there are still plenty of other fights to enjoy beforehand. Check out the full fight card below, and stream all the battles leading up to the main ring walk.

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. William Zepeda (Lightweight)

Raymond Muratalla vs. Robson Conceicao (Lightweight)

Dylan Capetillo vs. Erick Jahir Urvina (Bantamweight)

FAQs

Is it worth paying for DAZN? If you enjoy watching boxing or MMA, DAZN is worth subscribing to. The service primarily shows these combat sports from free to PPV events. The service might not be the best choice if you want a wider variety of sports, including local teams. Can I stream DAZN? Yes, you can stream DAZN on several devices, including mobile devices, smart TVs, and even online. The full compatibility list is available on DAZN. Do you have to pay for each fight on DAZN? Not every fight on DAZN requires payment. While PPV events do exist, there are plenty of other fights and matches through the basic subscription on DAZN that you can watch and enjoy. You only pay for the fights you want to watch. Can I cancel DAZN anytime? You can cancel your DAZN subscription anytime, but the process will differ based on your subscription. If you have a monthly subscription or pay DAZN directly, you can cancel immediately and get a 30-day notice period. If you have a subscription through a third party or an annual subscription, it will reflect at the end of the current billing cycle.