Dustin Porier changes his tune on Paddy Pimblett: Is a fight between them now likely in 2025?

While Dustin Poirier didn’t think much of fellow lightweight star Paddy Pimblett, it seems his opinion took a complete u-turn after the Englishman’s dominant win at UFC 314.

Pimblett is one of the few fighters who had a fan base and buzz before he entered the UFC in 2021. In an era where regional MMA has slipped further into the shadows, “The Baddy” became a money-making star in his native England for legendary promotion Cage Warriors, and he has been able to continue that trend in the UFC.

However, while he draws attention on social media and among younger fans, there have been many detractors of his skills inside the Octagon, despite winning his first six fights in the company. However, at UFC 314 this past weekend, he was given his most dangerous foe yet in Bellator legend and former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler.

Well, in Miami, Pimblett shut most of his haters up with an impressive third-round technical knockout win. One of his more notable detractors was former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. However, tis week “Diamond” had nothing but praise for the man fans have been pushing to see him fight next.

Related: Paddy Pimblett next fight – 3 opponent options for “The Baddy’s” UFC return

Dustin Poirier suggest Paddy Pimblett did not get best version of Michael Chandler

“He’s legit. How can I deny him anymore?” Poirier told MMAJunkie this week. “Chandler’s a tough guy. I don’t think Chandler looked great. He had a good first round. Got Paddy down. Wrist-rode him against the fence, kind of squeaked it out, but he looked flat after that.

“Chandler looked heavy on his feet. He looked exhausted. Like I said on the desk, everyone’s odometer has a different mileage where things start to slow down, and the wheels start to shake. Maybe that’s his time now, but only he knows that.”

Poirier faced Chandler in a legendary clash nearly three years ago at UFC 281. The American won by third-round submission, but he had to work much harder to get that finish. Does that mean Poirier is now more open to the idea of facing a “legit” Pimblett in what is expected to be his retirement match?

Poirier is still not interested in a Pimblett UFC fight

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Paddy Pimblett and UFC fans, Dustin Poirier is still not interested in taking on “The Baddy” in his next bout. However, he does have a few interesting ideas for the fast-rising star.

“The guy was a prospect. Now he’s a contender. You have to take him for real now,” he said. “Not that Chandler wasn’t a big fight, but his next fight has to be a really big one. Like a (Mateusz) Gamrot, Arman (Tsarukyan), (Charles) Oliveira. Behind the scenes, I’ve got stuff, so I can’t entertain that and I’m only fighting one more time, but for me as a fan, put him in there with Dan Hooker.

“That would be an incredible fight. That’s a fun fight. The buildup is going to be fun. Dan is going to stand and trade with him. Dan has good takedown defense on the ground. That’s the fight, I think.”

Related: UFC lightweight rankings – Where do Paddy Pimblett and Dustin Poirier land in our latest top 10?