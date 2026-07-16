Following his embarrassing loss at UFC 329, Conor McGregor has made a demand to the Nevada State Athletic Commission that is sure to fall on deaf ears.

Saturday night brought nightmarish results for McGregor inside the Octagon. After five years away to rehabilitate a broken fibula and get his life together, “Notorious” returned to the UFC for a highly anticipated rematch with fellow MMA legend Max Holloway. The match was headlining a lucrative UFC 329 card inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

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However, the bout came to a quick end in just over a minute after McGregor attempted a wild high kick for no good reason and ended up blowing out his right knee. It was a cringeworthy result for a fighter who had lost three of his previous four fights and hadn’t notched a victory in the promotion since 2020.

Due to the embarrassment of the moment for a brash fighter who made some bold claims heading into the matchup, McGregor slinked away from the Octagon soon after the fight was called. Even avoiding a traditional post-fight interview with Joe Rogan inside the cage.

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But over the last few days, the cocky former two-division champion has taken to his social media to offer up various thoughts on the loss and his potential return. On Wednesday, McGregor delivered a true head-scratching opinion via Instagram.

Conor McGregor wants UFC 329 loss overturned to a no-contest?

“The fight should be a no-contest and all bets returned,” McGregor wrote in a post.

If an illegal strike from Holloway had led to McGregor’s injury, then he might have a case the NSAC would listen to. However, that is not the situation at all. The Irishman chose a risky maneuver seconds into the bout, tried to land on his right leg, and tore up his 38-year-old knee. Chances are the idea will be laughed off at commission offices on Thursday morning.

The post may also be an attempt to curry favor with upset MMA fans. Not because he got injured at UFC 329. But because a ton of them lost big money by betting on him on Saturday night. According to a report this week, McGregor’s loss delivered record returns for sports books around the country, and UFC fans foolishly bet on the washed-up former superstar.