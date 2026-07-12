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Credit: UFC

On Saturday night, the leading MMA promotion returns to Las Vegas as they present UFC 329.

The card is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 329 will be headlined by a clash at 170 pounds, when former two-division champion Conor McGregor makes his anticipated return against Max Holloway. “Notorious” last competed inside the octagon over five years ago, in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirirer at UFC 264 in July 2021. The former “BMF” titleholder Holloway will aim to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March. Holloway previously faced McGregor in August 2013, where he took a unanimous decision defeat.

Below, you can catch up on all the UFC 328 results and fight-ending highlights.

UFC 329 Results (Early Prelims)

Alessandro Costa (-240) vs. Cody Durden (+195)

Costa def. Durden via submission, due to a rear-naked choke (2:19 of Round 2)

Ryan Gandra (-140) vs. Zachary Reese (+120)

Gandra wins via TKO (1:15 of Round 1)

Farid Basharat (-600) vs. John Garza (+450)

Basharat def. Garza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Damian Pinas (-260) vs. Cesar Almeida (+210)

Pinas def. Almeida via KO (4:44 of Round 1)

Tracy Cortez (+100) vs. Wang Cong (-120)

Cong wins via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

UFC 329 Results (Prelims)

Luke Riley (-230) vs. Kai Kamaka III (+190)

Riley wins via TKO (3:03 of Round 1)

Cody Garbrandt (+325) vs. Adrian Yanez (-425)

Yanez def. Garbrandt via TKO (2:47 of Round 1)

Gable Stevenson (-1600) vs. Elisha Ellison (+850)

Stevenson def. Ellison via KO (2:31 of Round 1)

Nikita Krylov (+100) vs. Robert Whittaker (-120)

Whittaker def. Krylov via TKO (1:01 of Round 3)

UFC 329 Results (Main Card)

King Green (-120) vs. Terrance McKinney (+100)

Green def. McKinney via TKO (4:59 of Round 1)

Brandon Royval (+180) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (-220)

Royval wins via submission, due to a rear-naked choke (3:40 of Round 3)

Cory Sandhagen (-140) vs. Mario Bautista (+120)

Bautista def. Sandhagen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Benoît Saint-Denis (-130) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+110)

Pimblett wins via submission, due to a d’arce choke (0:52 of Round 1)

Conor McGregor (+225) vs. Max Holloway (-275)

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By Jimmy Robles
Born and raised in New York City, Jimmy Robles received his journalism degree from Queens College in 2017. Prior ... More about Jimmy Robles

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