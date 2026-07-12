On Saturday night, the leading MMA promotion returns to Las Vegas as they present UFC 329.
The card is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 329 will be headlined by a clash at 170 pounds, when former two-division champion Conor McGregor makes his anticipated return against Max Holloway. “Notorious” last competed inside the octagon over five years ago, in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirirer at UFC 264 in July 2021. The former “BMF” titleholder Holloway will aim to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March. Holloway previously faced McGregor in August 2013, where he took a unanimous decision defeat.
Below, you can catch up on all the UFC 328 results and fight-ending highlights.
UFC 329 Results (Early Prelims)
Alessandro Costa (-240) vs. Cody Durden (+195)
Costa def. Durden via submission, due to a rear-naked choke (2:19 of Round 2)
Ryan Gandra (-140) vs. Zachary Reese (+120)
Gandra wins via TKO (1:15 of Round 1)
Farid Basharat (-600) vs. John Garza (+450)
Basharat def. Garza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Damian Pinas (-260) vs. Cesar Almeida (+210)
Pinas def. Almeida via KO (4:44 of Round 1)
Tracy Cortez (+100) vs. Wang Cong (-120)
Cong wins via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
UFC 329 Results (Prelims)
Luke Riley (-230) vs. Kai Kamaka III (+190)
Riley wins via TKO (3:03 of Round 1)
Cody Garbrandt (+325) vs. Adrian Yanez (-425)
Yanez def. Garbrandt via TKO (2:47 of Round 1)
Gable Stevenson (-1600) vs. Elisha Ellison (+850)
Stevenson def. Ellison via KO (2:31 of Round 1)
Nikita Krylov (+100) vs. Robert Whittaker (-120)
Whittaker def. Krylov via TKO (1:01 of Round 3)
UFC 329 Results (Main Card)
King Green (-120) vs. Terrance McKinney (+100)
Green def. McKinney via TKO (4:59 of Round 1)
Brandon Royval (+180) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (-220)
Royval wins via submission, due to a rear-naked choke (3:40 of Round 3)
Cory Sandhagen (-140) vs. Mario Bautista (+120)
Bautista def. Sandhagen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Benoît Saint-Denis (-130) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+110)
Pimblett wins via submission, due to a d’arce choke (0:52 of Round 1)