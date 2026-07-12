On Saturday night, the leading MMA promotion returns to Las Vegas as they present UFC 329.

The card is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 329 will be headlined by a clash at 170 pounds, when former two-division champion Conor McGregor makes his anticipated return against Max Holloway. “Notorious” last competed inside the octagon over five years ago, in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirirer at UFC 264 in July 2021. The former “BMF” titleholder Holloway will aim to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March. Holloway previously faced McGregor in August 2013, where he took a unanimous decision defeat.

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Below, you can catch up on all the UFC 328 results and fight-ending highlights.

UFC 329 Results (Early Prelims)

Alessandro Costa (-240) vs. Cody Durden (+195)

Costa def. Durden via submission, due to a rear-naked choke (2:19 of Round 2)

3 finishes in a row for Alessandro Costa! #UFC329 pic.twitter.com/R47pLfZm9b — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) July 11, 2026

Ryan Gandra (-140) vs. Zachary Reese (+120)

Gandra wins via TKO (1:15 of Round 1)

Zachary Reese Has Died…



Ryan Gandra With A Nasty Round 1 KO 😭#UFC329 pic.twitter.com/Vb9NVMUAAW — UFC FIFTH ROUND (@UFCFIFTHROUND) July 11, 2026

Farid Basharat (-600) vs. John Garza (+450)

Basharat def. Garza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Entregou um lutão!



🇦🇫 Farid Basharat venceu 🇺🇸 John Garza II por Decisão Unânime (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).



O que acharam da luta?#UFC329 pic.twitter.com/eTYnbHgvoa — Central do MMA (@acentraldomma) July 11, 2026

Farid Basharat gets the win to move to 16-0 in his career.



He did what was expected and won by unanimous decision. He wins boring but at the end of the day he wins.



John Garza was real fun, 23 YO that was a warrior. He will be back in the UFC. #UFC329 pic.twitter.com/rM8MmClhVR — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) July 11, 2026

Damian Pinas (-260) vs. Cesar Almeida (+210)

Pinas def. Almeida via KO (4:44 of Round 1)

STRAIGHT POWER IN HIS RIGHT HAND 👊



Damian Pinas finds the stoppage right at the end of Round 1!



[ #UFC329 | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/27KGfabYWa — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) July 11, 2026

Tracy Cortez (+100) vs. Wang Cong (-120)

Cong wins via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

UFC 329 Results (Prelims)

Luke Riley (-230) vs. Kai Kamaka III (+190)

Riley wins via TKO (3:03 of Round 1)

Luke Riley gets the finish!! Fair stoppage or too early? 🤔 #UFC329 pic.twitter.com/dQjJqp9EWP — Clutch.app (@PlayOnClutch) July 11, 2026

Cody Garbrandt (+325) vs. Adrian Yanez (-425)

Yanez def. Garbrandt via TKO (2:47 of Round 1)

BANG we move to 3-0 on UFC🔥



Damian Pinas ML + Adrian Yanez ML (-140)✅



Drop a like if you tailed💙 pic.twitter.com/FR5ILBlt77 — Showtime Picks (@showtimepicks2) July 11, 2026

Gable Stevenson (-1600) vs. Elisha Ellison (+850)

Stevenson def. Ellison via KO (2:31 of Round 1)

Gable Stevenson impresses in his UFC Debut.



Not a bad resume:

• NCAA Wrestling Champion (x2)

• Gold Medal Olympian (‘20)

• NFL Defensive Tackle

• WWE

• Current UFC Mixed Martial Artist



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Yjk9lSQn49 — Last of the Fullbacks (@TheLastFullback) July 12, 2026

Nikita Krylov (+100) vs. Robert Whittaker (-120)

Whittaker def. Krylov via TKO (1:01 of Round 3)

UFC 329 Results (Main Card)

King Green (-120) vs. Terrance McKinney (+100)

Green def. McKinney via TKO (4:59 of Round 1)

WHAT. A. COMEBACK. FROM KING GREEN.



Terrance McKinney controlled the first 4:45 of the fight and then Green hurts him and KO’s him right before the R1 buzzer.



2 guys that used to be friends absolutely HUNTING each other down. WOW. #UFC329 pic.twitter.com/auxcHZtNJl — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) July 12, 2026

Brandon Royval (+180) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (-220)

Royval wins via submission, due to a rear-naked choke (3:40 of Round 3)

Kavanagh had Royval hurt in round 2 😳 #UFC329 pic.twitter.com/L6EODIoUlD — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) July 12, 2026

Did you see this rear naked choke by Brandon Royval at #UFC329 ??



Nasty work!!! pic.twitter.com/IB5AQI8jr3 — Vinny’s Corner (@VinnysCorner1) July 12, 2026

Cory Sandhagen (-140) vs. Mario Bautista (+120)

Bautista def. Sandhagen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mario Bautista defeats Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision after wrecking his knee in the first round 😳#UFC329 pic.twitter.com/T9loM7Jq6j — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) July 12, 2026

Mario Bautista is reportedly contemplating a move to the PFL after failing to finish a compromised Cory Sandhagen at UFC 329.



He's not doing much to change the MMA community's opinion of him.🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3vW5n7dL6t — MMA On Line (@MMAOnLine_) July 12, 2026

Benoît Saint-Denis (-130) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+110)

Pimblett wins via submission, due to a d’arce choke (0:52 of Round 1)

Paddy Pimblett é brabo! @TarsoDoria te avisei que ele ia pegar o francês! #UFC329 https://t.co/brVal4j12N — Luiz Brownie (@luiz_ff92) July 12, 2026

Conor McGregor (+225) vs. Max Holloway (-275)