On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor made his long-awaited return to the Octagon for a UFC 329 main event rematch with Max Holloway. And unfortunately, his first MMA fight in five years was an even bigger disaster than his last.

In a head-scratching decision, the 37-year-old decided his first move back in the cage after a half-decade away and major leg surgery would be to throw a jumping kick just seconds into the bout. Well, that was a bad one, and it looks like “Notorious” blew out his right knee while planting after the kick. The fight was waived off a little over a minute later when it became clear that the former two-division champion’s joint was completely compromised.

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It was a heartbreaking result for a return five years in the making. In his lowest moments, there have been times when McGregor has given candid and honest thoughts following a defeat. However, what McGregor did after the fight was worse than his performance on Saturday night.

Conor McGregor limping out of the cage following his UFC 329 loss.#UFC329 pic.twitter.com/Pjr7Bt6rLH — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) July 12, 2026

Instead of standing there, dealing with the pain and taking the lumps to his pride to give Holloway his flowers and explain to his legion of fans what the heck happened at the finish of UFC 329, McGregor left. He didn’t follow the traditions of standing next to his foe as their hands were raised or talking to Joe Rogan after the bout. One of the most cocky and brash fighters in UFC history chose to slink off and get his knee checked for whatever injury the joint incurred.

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Can McGregor do whatever he wants? Of course. But for all the talk and bold opinions over the last five years, he needed to be a professional. Talk to fans in the arena who paid a record gate to see him, and the millions watching at home, and give his thoughts about another tough and embarrassing defeat.

Conor McGregor leaving the arena immediately after #UFC329 pic.twitter.com/59wJ5j64wr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2026

But no, he handled the setback in the worst way possible. It was just the latest lowlight for a career that has spiraled to sad places after McGregor was one of the most famous athletes on Earth at the start of the decade.

If he does have a tear in his knee ligament, it could take a year before he is ready to fight again. By then, he will be 38 years old and seven years removed from the last time he won a fight. McGregor’s body is loudly telling him it’s over. He needs to listen and fade away into the background before he does any further damage to the little relevancy he has left.