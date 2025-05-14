Charles Oliveira next fight: ‘Do Bronx’ gets chance to win UFC gold in at UFC 317

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Charles Oliveira next fight news has finally arrived, and the Brazilian legend returns in June for a chance to regain the UFC lightweight title. But who will he face?

Who will Charles Oliveira next fight be against?

In November, lightweight legend Charles Oliveira made his return to the Octagon in a rematch against fan-favorite Michael Chandler. While he didn’t get a finish this time, he scored another win over “Iron.” The victory boosted his chances of competing for gold again in 2025, and that news was confirmed in May.

At UFC 317, Oliveira will face former featherweight king Ilia Topuria for the vacant UFC lightweight belt.

How to watch Charles Oliveria vs. Ilia Topuria in June

Oliveira vs. Topuria will headline UFC 317 on June 28

The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

The fight will air exclusively on ESPN+

Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria preview

Charles Oliveira is one of the greatest UFC lightweights of all time and a legend in Brazil. However, despite wins over future Hall of Famers on his resume, Ilia Topuria may be the toughest test of his career.

Big trouble on the feet: “Do Bronx” is a very dangerous striker with speed, power, and durability. However, the former 145-pound champion is at another level. He is the same man who scored knockout wins over elite strikers Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in his last two fights. If Oliveira wants to win this fight, it can’t be a fight completely on the feet.

The only path to victory? While Oliveira is a good striker, he is a great grappler. He doesn’t use it as much as he did early in his career, but this could be a fight where he turns the clock back. He must use his size and outstanding BJJ to get Topuria down and keep him there. If he can do that often, it would increase his chances of winning exponentially.

The bottom line: This may be the biggest challenge of the 35-year-old’s career. However, he has proven time and again that he is a legend for overcoming huge odds.

What makes Charles Oliveira so popular?

Charles Oliveria’s UFC journey has not been a meteoric rise to the top from day one like middleweight great Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian at one point went from a top prospect to a gatekeeper. He was a lightweight who underperformed, tried and failed at featherweight, then returned as a new man at 155 pounds and became a dominant force. Oliveira’s story is one of reinvention and perseverance from specialist to well-rounded superstar.

Charles Oliveira Record: 35-10 (10 knockouts, 21 submissions)

35-10 (10 knockouts, 21 submissions) Charles Oliveira UFC Record: 22-10-1 NC

22-10-1 NC Charles Oliveria last fight: Unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler

Unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler Charles Oliveira height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 “Do Bronx” has the record for most UFC submissions wins at 16

Oliveira has wins over elite Octagon stars like Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler (twice), Tony Ferguson, Jim Miller, Donald Cerrone, Clay Guida, and Beneil Dariush

Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title in May 2022 after missing weight before his second title defense at UFC 274

Oliveira is one victory away from tying former champion Ferguson for the longest win streak in UFC lightweight history (12)

Charles Oliveira’s net worth

Money is often the greatest determiner of success in the fight game. After 14 years in the MMA, Charles Oliveira’s net worth is reported as $2.5 million.

