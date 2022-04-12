UFC News: Khamzat Chimaev early favorite in possible Colby Covington fight

In this latest round of UFC news, if a planned welterweight clash between new sensation Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington does happen, the Russian looks to be the early betting favorite.

If you did not know of Khamzat Chimaev yet, there is a good chance you do now following his latest win over the weekend at UFC 273. The 27-year-old was a sizable favorite in his main card clash with top-three welterweight Gilbert Burns. However, things did not go as planned and fight fans didn’t get another instance of Chimaev “smeshing” another UFC foe.

UFC news: Khamzat Chimaev favorite in fight versus Colby Covington

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Instead, UFC fans saw an early candidate for the 2022 “fight of the year” when “Durinho” offered up serious resistance, damaged his opponent often, and pushed “Borz” like he’s never been before. Yet, even though he did not dominate the Brazilian like his four previous UFC opponents, Chimaev showed heart, toughness, and serious fight IQ by weathering a problematic second round and being the better competitor late, against a far more experienced opponent.

Once the new UFC rankings are revealed, Chimaev is sure to make a big jump from his previous spot at 11 to somewhere in the top five. While many fans may hope to see the Chechen in a title fight next with division king Kamaru Usman that is unlikely. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is expected to battle Englishman Leon Edwards next.

However, there is a very good chance Chimaev will get the next best thing in former interim champion and top-ranked 170-pounder Colby Covington. Before UFC 273 the promotion’s president Dana White made the interview rounds and on several occasions mentioned that a Chimaev vs Covington matchup was being seriously considered by the UFC.

Since he is the final decision in the organization, White’s words are pretty much gospel, so with that expectation betting site BetOnline.ag has already set their odds for the welterweight bout and Chimaev once again being a favorite against a higher ranked and more experienced fighter. While not as big a favorite as he was against Burns, he currently rests at -125 to beat the +105 Covington.

Khamzt Chimaev record: 11-0 (6 knockouts, 4 submissions)

Covington last fought in March in the headliner of UFC 272. Beating former friend and bitter rival Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision.