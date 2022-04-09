UFC fight news: Luke Rockhold calls Paulo Costa ‘scared b***h,’ reveals July 2 bout offer

In an interesting bit of UFC fight news, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold says the promotion has offered a matchup for July 2 between him and former title contender Paulo Costa. However, he claims the Brazilian is too scared to accept the bout.

Rockhold and Costa have traded barbs in the media over the last few days, and it has made fans wonder and hope for a clash between the two 185-pound stars. In a new interview with TMZ Sports, the 37-year-old claims that the UFC has been working on a fight between the two for this summer, but that “Borrachinha” has been avoided signing a contract.

The American finds the decision perplexing because he believes Costa has lost all of his momentum and needs to score a win over a notable name. Rockhold believes he checks off those boxes and should be a winnable fight since the Brazilian has suggested he is a washed-up competitor with a damaged chin.

Luke Rockhold pushes for UFC fight versus Paul Costa

“He’s got no clout right now. He’s got nothing to stand on. He needs a win, he ain’t in no f***ing contender fight for the title,” Rockhold said. “That mother f***er needs a fight, he needs a name, and you want to f***king do it, let’s do it. Otherwise, you’re a scared little b***h making excuses. I don’t make excuses I just come and fight. “I’m ready to sign the contract,” he continued. “You’re making excuses, you’re b***hing about weight, you’re b***hing about the fight, look, I’m right here. It’s an easy fight. An easy win. I’m old, chinny. Come and step up. It should be an easy win to get yourself back in the limelight.”

Luke Rockhold record: 16-5 (6 KOs, 8 submissions)

Rockhold feels a great deal of confidence in a matchup against the seven years younger Costa because he believes he excels in big fights and is a pressure player. While his fellow middleweight came up short in his most important scarps. Those being a title fight loss to reigning champion Israel Adesanya, and his last fight against former title contender Marvin Vettori.

“The two fights that mattered in his career he lost. I’ve won Strikeforce titles, I’ve won UFC titles, I win in the moment.,” said Rockhold. “Unlike some people. … I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to risk it all. I ain’t f***ing scared. He’s scared. He can’t stand the pressure.”

Paulo Costa record: 13-2 (11 KOs, 1 submissions)

Rockhold has not fought in almost three years. He has lost three of his last four, all by knockout. Costa has lost back-to-back fights and it is the first losing streak of his 15 bout career.