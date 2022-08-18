UFC 278 fighter Luke Rockhold sheds light on the unethical relationship between UFC and MMA managers

Earlier this week, UFC 278 co-main event participant Luke Rockhold shed some necessary light on a topic that has a major influence on the fighter pay issue in the promotion, and that is the questionable relationship some influential managers have with the MMA world leader.
Rockhold, a former UFC middleweight champion, is set to faceoff with one-time title challenger Paulo Costa on Saturday night at UFC 278’s co-headliner. It is his first bout in over three years in what has been an extended hiatus based mostly on a differing opinion between him and the promotion on what he deserves to be paid. While he and the UFC eventually agreed on terms to make this matchup happen, it has not stopped him from taking shots on how competitors are compensated by the top MMA organization on the planet.
The issue of pay for UFC athletes has raged on for years in the media as the promotion continues to make record profits but athlete pay has not seen quite as big a gain. Rockhold has made his dissatisfaction with that fact public this week and did so again on Monday during a conversation with CBS Sports MMA writer Shakiel Mahjouri
UFC 278: MMA veteran expands on the ugly relationship between managers and the UFC
There are several managers that represent many of the top stars in the UFC and a large portion of the roster. It is worrisome if their clients have been advised to stay quiet on the issue and or have been undercut in taking part in what is likely the true answer to the problem, which is athletes forming a fighter union.
In 2014, several UFC fighters, including company veteran Nate Quarry, filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the promotion alleging the monopoly the UFC has on the industry and how they have been “systematically eliminating competition from rival promoters [and] artificially suppressing fighters’ earnings from bouts.”
On Thursday, in a tweet Quarry added to the idea that managers could be having a negative influence on fighter pay with unethical dealings with the UFC. That help their own management companies as opposed to their clients.
If there is evidence of managers undercutting their own clients to help improve their company’s status with the UFC, it could send shock waves through the sport. It would put fighters in a position where they may not be able to trust the person who has managed them throughout their careers. One has to wonder if it could lead to the government stepping in based on an inherent corruption at the top of a billion-dollar industry.