UFC 275 results: Biggest winners and losers from the June 11 card

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – JUNE 10: (L-R) Opponents Glover Teixeira of Brazil and Jiri Prochazka of Czech Republic fo during the UFC 275 weigh-in at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC 275 results featured several major moments and some outstanding finishes from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the night’s co-main event, women’s flyweight goddess Valentina Shevchenko looked to defend her title for a seventh straight time when she faced rising Brazilian star Taila Santos. And while the result may be viewed by some as controversial, “Bullet” was able to retain her title in a highly competitive scrap.

In the card’s headliner, light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira aimed to successfully defend the title he won in Sept. for the first time, when he took on the challenge of former Rizin FF titlist Jiri Prochazka. The fight ended up delivering in every way possible and featured a last-second submission by Prochazka to crown a new light heavyweight champion.

The card also includes a rematch of the greatest women’s MMA fight of all time between former UFC strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. As well as the return of talented competitors Brendan Allen, Jack Della Madalena, and Andre Fialho.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest winners and losers from the pay-per-view card in Singapore.

Winner: Jiri Prochazka

PROCHAZKA SUBMITS TEIXEIRA TO WIN THE LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE 🏆 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/YwrwkxBuoh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2022

Prochazka vs Teixeira will be a top pick for the 2022 fight of the year. It was that good. It was violent but also a fantastic showcase of outstanding MMA techniques. It took a submission with 30 seconds left by the challenger to end the short reign of the champ. In his war with the Brazilian great, Prochazka answered a lot of questions about his ground game and toughness. The UFC has a very interesting talent as champion at 205-pounds.

Loser/Winner: Glover Teixeira

May 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Glover Teixeira (blue gloves) fights Anthony Smith (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While he did lose, Teixeira had a lot to be proud of in his UFC 275 results. Despite being a notable underdog, he once again showed he can compete at an elite level at 42-years-old and was likely en route to defending the title if he could have made it to the end of the fifth round. That is what also makes his championship loss all the more heartbreaking.

Winner/Loser: Valentina Shevchenko

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Valentina Shevchenko is still the UFC women’s flyweight champion and remains the division’s greatest fighter. But her UFC 275 results revealed a very human titlist that got the benefit of the doubt from the judges in Singapore. The third round of her bout against Taila Santos will be the most scrutinized five minutes of the fight. But whether you feel she won or lost, Shevchenko finally looked beatable for the first time since her 2017 loss to the women’s MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes.

Loser: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Zhang Weili knocks out Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a walk-off spinning backfist. One of the greatest KOs you'll ever see at #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/f5VT4SY5na — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) June 12, 2022

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will go down as one of the greatest female combat fighters of all time and in the top-3 UFC strawweights ever. But UFC 275 was a disappointing finish to her illustrious career. After dominating the division for several years, the Polish superstar lost five of her last seven in the Octagon, including a knockout loss on Saturday.

Jedrzejczyk’s legacy is set, but her dominant defeat to Zhang proved retiring after the loss was the right move because the division has passed her by.

Winner: Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena drops Ramazan Emeev with a left to the body 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o9tgrXKNLw — jl ⚉ (@mma21plus) June 12, 2022

There is a great deal of hype surrounding prospect Jack Della Maddalena. UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya recently praised his talents and the UFC 275 announce crew three verbal flowers at him before his UFC debut in Singapore versus amazon Emeev. While there was a scary moment early, the Aussie showed his upside in weathering a tight submission and then battering the Russian en route to a KO win in his first Octagon outing. The hype train seems to be ready to leave the station.

Loser: Andre Fialho

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Andre Fialho (blue gloves) reacts to a low kick by Michel Pereira (red gloves) during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After a gutsy performance in defeat versus Michel Pereira in his UFC debut, Andre Fialho had been red hot after scoring consecutive first-round KO wins in his last two. However, Jake Matthews brought that all to a stop in the UFC 275 results. The Australian known for his grappling soundly outstruck Fialho in a dominant performance. All of the momentum that the native of Portugal built up after his loss was completely destroyed on Saturday night.

Winner: Maheshate Hayisaer

Every aspiring UFC star aims for a picture-perfect Octagon debut. Maheshate Hayisaer got that on Saturday night. In just a minute and 14 seconds, he dispatched Steve Garcia with relative ease and left him laying face down in a heap. What makes it all the more impressive is that Hayisaer is only 22-years-old. The “Dana White’s Contender Series” contract winner has knockout wins in three of his last five victories and is one to watch in 2022.

Loser: Jacob Malkoun

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Jacob Malkoun (blue gloves) reacts to fight against AJ Dobson (red gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not often that a fighter can land seven takedowns and still lose a fight, but that is exactly what happened to Jacob Malkoun on Saturday. MMA fans in general aren’t pro wrestling. However, when opponent Brendan Allen was announced as the winner, the Singapore crowd let their displeasure be known immediately.

The setback is all the more frustrating because it ends a two-fight win streak for “Mamba.” Momentum is difficult to build in the UFC, and Malkoun may have unfairly lost his at UFC 275.

UFC 275 results: Winner – Silvana Gomez Juarez

Combate Global and KSW veteran Silvana Gomez Juarez entered UFC 275 in need of a win after losing her first two UFC bouts by first-round submission to a pair of former LFA champions. However, on Saturday night she turned the tables of her career and earned her own first-round finish. But the 37-year-old did not get a submission win, instead, she scored a nasty knockout win over Na Liang. It was the type of finish that is rarely seen in the strawweight division and surely put her on fans’ radar in a way she wasn’t before Saturday.