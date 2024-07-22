Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins reportedly not close on contract extension talks

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With the Miami Dolphins opening training camp this week, a lot of the focus is on star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He has yet to sign a long-awaited contract extension with the team and could very well be a “hold in” from camp.

Tua and the Fins discussed a long-term contract throughout the entire offseason. With Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff receiving lucrative deals, most figured that Tagovailoa would follow suit. It has not yet happened.

We now have an unfortunate update on extension talks. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are not as close as Jordan Love and his Green Bay Packers when it comes to agreeing to a long-term deal.

Schefter also notes that contract guarantees are the biggest hold up between the two sides right now.

“I don’t think they’re as far along right now as the Packers and Jordan Love, obviously. I think both sides would like to get it done,” Schefter said, via the Pat McAfee Show. “The Dolphins have been very open about the fact Tua is their guy into the future, but the question is, what is the number?”

Tagovailoa is certainly looking at north of $50 million annually on a new contract with Miami after Lawrence received $55 million per season. Lawrence’s deal came with $142 million guaranteed at signing and $200 million in total guarantees. That could be the sticking point for Miami’s brass.

Related: Updated Miami Dolphins news and rumors

When will the Miami Dolphins sign Tua Tagovailoa to contract extension?

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s probably coming after Love inks his new deal with the Packers. He’s not going to practice during training camp until a new deal is done, meaning something could happen at any point.

As for Tua, the hope is that something gets done ahead of Week 1. The 26-year-old signal caller is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make $23.17 million. That’s far below market value.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (2023): 69.3% completion, 4,624 yards, 29 TD, 14 INT

As the quarterback market around the NFL continues to reset itself, these negotiations are getting more tricky. How does Tua compare to Lawrence and Goff? He does his side view Miami’s tactics of attempting to protect themselves with guarantees?

We’ll find out soon enough.