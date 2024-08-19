Tua Tagovailoa reveals alarming contrast between being coached by Mike McDaniel vs Brian Flores

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was shaping up to be a draft bust after his first two NFL seasons. A few changes, including at head coach, seemed to have the biggest influence in turning his career around. Now, Tagovailoa is shedding light on what life was like with Brian Flores versus Mike McDaniel.

The history between Tagovailoa and Flores is well-documented. Flores wanted Miami to land Tom Brady as its quarterback, but got handed Tagovailoa. The defensive-minded coach’s style clashed with Tagovailoa, leading to the young quarterback struggling and forcing Miami to make a much-needed change.

Also Read: One negative prediction for all 32 NFL teams, including Miami Dolphins

During an appearance on The Dan le Batard Show, Tagovailoa shed light on what it was like playing for Flores and how the former Dolphins head coach treated him. It was a stark contrast to the level of respect and appreciation McDaniel shows for him now.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (Pro Football Reference): 101.1 QB rating, 4,624 passing yards, 69.3 percent completion rate, 29-14 TD-INT ratio, 8.3 yards per attempt

“To put it in simplest terms. If you woke up every morning and I told you that you sucked at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven’t earned this right.” Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on the experience playing under Brian Flores

Related: NFL QB rankings 2024, see where Tua Tagovailoa lands

It’s the type of situation that can leave a young quarterback questioning everything, doubting his own abilities and struggling with confidence. That all changed once McDaniel arrived in Miami and Tagovailoa saw an immediate difference in the messaging.

“Then, you have somebody elsecome in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for this.’ You are accurate, you’re the best whatever, you’re this, you’re that. How would it make you feel listening to one or the other.” Tua Tagovailoa on his experience being coached by Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel

Related: Why the Miami Dolphins have hit their ceiling with Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa contract (Spotrac): $1.125 million base salary in 2024, $25.046 million base salary in 2025, $53.1 million average annual salary

The difference in coaching style and messaging had an undeniable impact on Tagovailoa. In his first two NFL seasons, the Dolphins quarterbacka veraged an 88.8 QB rating, 6.6 yards per attempt, a 4 percent touchdown rate and 194.2 passing yards per game. In two seasons under McDaniel, Tagovailoa has a 102.9 QB rating, averages 8.5 yards per attempt, a 5.6 percent touchdown rate and averages 272.4 passing yards per game.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2024, find out where the Miami Dolphins rank

While McDaniel’s system certainly helped and Tyreek Hill also has a huge influence on Tagovailoa’s success, the mental side of football is just as critical. McDaniel helped restore Tagovailoa’s confidence and that made all the difference in the world for the Dolphins quarterback.