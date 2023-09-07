Travis Kelce scheduled for Thursday a.m. workout to test injured knee

We’re just hours away from the start of the NFL season, with the Detroit Lions ready to roar against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Chiefs may not be at full strength to begin with, thanks to an assortment of issues, including Travis Kelce suffering a hyper-extended knee and a bone bruise in Tuesday’s practice.

Kelce’s status for tonight’s battle on NBC could go down to the wire. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Chiefs are expected to have Kelce go through a workout early Thursday morning to test his knee.

For now, Kelce remains a game-time decision for tonight’s matchup. Aside from a knee injury requiring microfracture surgery as a rookie, Kelce hasn’t missed a game due to injury since. The Chiefs also have tight ends Noah Gray and Blake Bell on the roster, plus Matt Bushman and Gerrit Prince available on the practice squad, if needed.

Travis Kelce’s stats last season: 110 receptions, 1,338 receiving yards, 12 TD

Patrick Mahomes will have Kadarius Toney back in the lineup after injury concerns popped up earlier this week, but whether his top target will join him remains to be seen.

The Chiefs are also still trying to get game-wrecking defensive tackle Chris Jones back, who’s holding out from the team while seeking a raise. As of Wednesday, Jones said he could “be out there tomorrow,” indicating the Chiefs still have a chance to get their All-Pro back in the lineup before Thursday’s game begins. The Lions vs. Chiefs will kick off the NFL season at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

