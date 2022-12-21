Former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flips from Jackson State to Colorado, follows Deion Sanders

When Deion Sanders made the decision to jump from FCS competition with Jackson State to the FBS level to coach the Colorado Buffaloes, much was made about how so many top recruits would join the Hall-of-Fame football player. Add Travis Hunter to the list.

Hunter, who Sanders shockingly convinced to attend Jackson State University after being the nation’s top recruit coming out of high school, had a great season in his freshman year. But once Sanders left town, it was assumed that Hunter would shortly follow suit. Only we didn’t know where Hunter would land.

Until now. Hunter has officially committed to Colorado, which he announced on YouTube.

Travis Hunter, wanted by many, lands with Deion Sanders at Colorado

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the transfer portal, Hunter likely had a wide number of suitors, with several top college programs doing their best to woo the two-way star, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback. Just like Primetime did in his heyday.

But no one really knew what Hunter’s plans were, as he likely could have re-committed to Florida State, who he was originally set to sign with before joining Sanders at JSU. He also could have likely gone to Georgia or another highly-respected program.

Instead, Hunter joins Sanders in trying to build the Buffaloes into a must-watch college football team. At Colorado, Hunter will play for defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who has decades of experience as an NFL coach, including eight seasons leading the helm with the Minnesota Vikings.

Yet, Hunter is also expected to continue his duties playing sparingly on offense as a receiver too, where he’s presumably set to catch passes from Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son who plays QB.

Hunter is just 19 years old, stands at 6-foot-1, weighs 165 pounds, and recorded both a touchdown catch and pick-six against Alabama A&M back early in the college football season. He finished with 15 tackles, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown across seven games.

Offensively, Hunter chipped in 14 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdown catches. We should see a lot more from Hunter now that he’s under a bigger spotlight on the FBS level.

Travis Hunter could be CB1 and WR1 on many Power 5 teams



pic.twitter.com/jZwfKyaRf1 — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) December 17, 2022

