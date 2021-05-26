New York Knicks fans continue to taunt Trae Young with odd chant during Game 2 vs. the Atlanta Hawks

May 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket during the first half in game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Seth Wenig/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks first-round playoff series was defined by a game-winner from Hawks guard Trae Young.

Even before the game started at Madison Square Garden, fans in the Big Apple took to mocking Young at nearly every turn. Once the sharpshooting young guard won the game late in the fourth quarter, he quieted those on hand for the Knicks’ first playoff games since 2013 in short order.

If we thought things were going to change for Game 2 on Wednesday, we were sorely mistaken. Knicks fans were actually handed this paper ahead of the start of the game. This is not a drill. It’s actually something that’s happening in 2021.

entire garden has been handed these pic.twitter.com/JmZDkD5GFx — Jaklap (@Jaklap) May 26, 2021

“At only 22 years old Trae’s hair is thinning at an alarmingly fast pace and he has a bald spot forming at the crown of his head,” the paper read. “This will be a much more effective chant to take advantage of home court and throw Trae off his game.”

It’s clear that the Knicks are attempting to avoid the NSFW chants that defined Sunday’s game. But how immature is this? Making fun of a dude’s hairline? Come on.

Unfortunately, attempting to get into the head of Trae Young did not work initially. Atlanta held a 27-20 lead after the first quarter with the star guard having connected on 2-of-3 shots while dishing out three assists.