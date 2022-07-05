Toronto Raptors reportedly make most sense in Kevin Durant trade

The Toronto Raptors have been linked to Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant since he requested a trade back on June 30.

There’s multiple reasons for this. First of all, Toronto has a ton of assets that might attract a Nets team that would end up initiating a rebuild if it is forced to trade KD. Secondly, the Raptors have the talent to compete in the Eastern Conference after a stellar 2021-22 season for Nick Nurse’s squad.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Toronto is the least complicated potential landing spot for Durant and could end up making the most sense.

“The Toronto Raptors, that’s the team; I think the most seamless trade for Brooklyn. They can do a one-on-one trade with the Raptors. The assets are there, the ability with quality enough players, draft picks and contracts that match up. I think ultimately that’s the least complicated deal, and I think people should keep watching as the Raptors stay involved in these conversations.” Adrian Wojnarowski report on Kevin Durant and the Toronto Raptors

It must be noted that Toronto is unwilling to discuss reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in trade talks for Durant. Despite this, the Raptors are among the teams with the best betting odds to land KD. That list includes the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

Outlining a potential Kevin Durant trade to the Toronto Raptors

Recent reports suggest that there’s very little traction on potential Durant and Kyrie Irving trades from the Brooklyn Nets. When looking at the Durant aspect, it’s primarily due to Brooklyn’s sky-high asking price in trade talks.

Kevin Durant stats (2021-22): 29.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 6.4 APG, 52% shooting, 38% 3-point

As you can see, the 33-year-old Durant is still among the best players in the game when he’s healthy. Hence, the high asking price. What the Utah Jazz received from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Rudy Gobert blockbuster trade will also have an impact here. Utah’s haul included five players and four first-round picks, including three unprotected selections.

Under this guise, we can outline how a Durant trade to the Toronto Raptors might look. It would include All-Star forward Pascal Siakam heading to Brooklyn. From there, the Nets would demand either wing Gary Trent Jr. or the up-and-coming OG Anunoby.

Toronto also has its full slate of first-round picks to offer up in a trade. That could include unprotected selections in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 with a couple pick swaps mixed in.

From Brooklyn’s perspective, it would likely then flip Siakam in a separate deal to continue with the rebuild while adding more assets to the mix. Siakam would likely net multiple first-round picks and couple young players in a trade.