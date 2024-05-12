Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider ‘on the hot seat’, potential replacement already known

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this season, entering MLB games today fifth in the AL East and behind at least 18 teams in the MLB standings. Because of it, changes could reportedly be on the horizon.

Major League Baseball teams aren’t shy about making managerial changes during the regular season, especially when a club is vastly underperforming. That’s the situation Toronto finds itself in with Schneider and the club has got progressively worse over time.

John Schneider record: 153-122 with Toronto Blue Jays

Schneider, age 44, took over as the Blue Jays’ coach as the interim skipper on July 13, 2022, when the club fired Charlie Montoyo. At that time, Montoyo was in his fourth season as Toronto’s manager and was on pace for his third consecutive season with a record above .500.

With Schneider as the interim manager, the Blue Jays posted a 46-28 record (.622 winning percentage) but were swept out of the AL Wild Card Round. A season later, Schneider’s Blue Jays posted an 89-73 record (.549) and again suffered a first-round sweep in the AL Wild Card Round.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Schneider is now on the hot seat in Toronto. While the MLB insider labeled the Blue Jays’ manager as a ‘scapegoat’ if he’s fired by the Blue Jays, the club’s underperformance in 2024 may lead to a change.

If Schneider is fired by Toronto, possibly this offseason, the expectation around the league is that Don Mattingly would take over as the Blue Jays manager in 2025.

Don Mattingly manager record: 446-363 (.551), 8-11 in MLB postseason

Mattingly last served as the Miami Marlins manager, holding that title from 2016-’22, but he was fired after consecutive seasons with fewer than 70 wins. Across seven years in Miami, the Marlins posted a winning record just once with Mattingly as their skipper. Prior to that, he posted a 446-363 record as the Los Angeles Dodgers manager from 2011-’15.