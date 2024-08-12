Top NFL free agent Justin Simmons may be deciding between two division rivals

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Simmons spent the first eight years of his career with the Denver Broncos. In that time, he became recognized for being one of the best safeties in the NFL. Simmons, now 30, earned two trips to the Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro four times, including for the past three seasons.

But in March, the Broncos released Simmons, and he’s yet to sign a new contract. However, interest in Simmons has heightened recently, and he could be close to signing with a new team.

Justin Simmons deciding between Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints?

Last Thursday, Justin Simmons visited the New Orleans Saints, where he’d form a dangerous duo with three-time All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu. However, Simmons left The Bayou without signing a contract.

Yet, on Monday, Simmons made another visit, this time to another NFC South team, the Atlanta Falcons. Simmons will remain in Atlanta tomorrow too.

Justin Simmons stats (2023): 70 tackles, 8 PD, 2 FF, 3 INT, 1 sack – Graded 33rd among safeties w/50% of snaps played

The Falcons recently suffered several injuries, including to second-year safety DeMarcco Hellams, who made 15 appearances, including four starts during his rookie season. Cornerback Harrison Hand also suffered a knee injury, which landed him on injured reserve.

With the Falcons suddenly a bit thinner in the secondary, they have an increased need to add another player, and Simmons is one of the best free agents available. He too, would form a fearsome tandem in Atlanta, joining two-time All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III.

Ultimately, it could come down to whoever makes the best offer for Simmons between these two division rivals. The Saints were the better team last season, finishing with a 9-8 record, earning a second-place standing in the NFC South. However, that was before the Falcons added Kirk Cousins to a team that went 7-10 without him.

Both have defensive-minded head coaches, which could appeal to Simmons too. However, surprisingly the Saints have more cap space than the Falcons at $7.5M compared to just over $400K for Atlanta. Of course, teams can always renegotiate other contracts to create space, and that’s likely exactly what the Falcons would do here too.

