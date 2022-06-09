Freddie Freeman and other react to Tony La Russa walking Trea Turner on two-strike count

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is again on the receiving end of criticism following their 11-9 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday afternoon.

It all started in the sixth inning with Los Angeles boasting a 7-5 lead. With Trea Turner at bat and the count at 1-2, La Russa opted to intentionally walk the Dodgers hitter to face Max Muncy. Like clockwork, Muncy nailed a three-run homer to give the road team a 10-5 lead.

Walking Turner to face Muncy wasn’t the bad decision Tony La Russa made here. The infielder entered Thursday’s game hitting .303 with 7 homers and 45 RBI in 56 games. Muncy was hitting just .150 and had missed 13 games to injury before Thursday’s outing.

Rather, it’s all about walking a player on a 1-2 count. It just made no sense. And in reality, it came to haunt the Sox in a game that they lost by just two.

Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and others react to Tony La Russa decision

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bit of comic relief to see the reactions from Dodgers players as La Russa made his now-ill-fated decision. On base at the time, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Freddie Freeman’s reaction to Tony La Russa walking Trea Turner with a 1-2 count is classic. Also the fan with the “Tonyyy what are you doing?” pic.twitter.com/Oiz26ChqJy — Jeff (@jamfan40) June 9, 2022

Muncy had a completely different and NSFW reaction, too.

Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner on a 1-2 count to get to Max Muncy and Max responded by hitting a 3-run "F U" home run.



"F'n disrespectful" -Max Muncy



pic.twitter.com/MPFETvVmYL — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) June 9, 2022

The other reactions on social media were pretty similar.

I used to believe that managers don't matter but Tony La Russa broke me, this f*cker is actively losing games for the #WhiteSox. Rick Hahn has to do his job and fire him (or fire himself) — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 9, 2022

"I wanted to make them pay, I'll just leave it at that." 😂 @maxmuncy9 spoke post-game with @kirsten_watson about his 6th inning at-bat after Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner on a 1-2 count to get to him. pic.twitter.com/ja7rbWsqNL — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 9, 2022

Pretty much everyone in the #Dodger clubhouse was stunned at Tony La Russa’s intentional walk decision



Max Muncy acknowledged it motivated him when he homered in the next at-bat



Freddie Freeman added: “I’m glad they did it, because I think it got us Max Muncy back.” — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) June 9, 2022

It’ll never happen but #WhiteSox fans deserve to hear Jerry Reinsdorf explain or defend why he believes Tony LaRussa is the manager capable of leading this team to the World Series that remains the goal. It’s that bad, yes. It’s that indefensible given the way this devolved. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) June 9, 2022

For his part, Tony La Russa defended the decision by saying “that wasn’t a tough call. Is that really a question?”

Oh, boy!