Published June 9, 2022

Dodgers activate INF Max Muncy from injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the injured list on Thursday.

Muncy, 31, missed 11 games with left elbow inflammation. He batted .143 with a homer and two RBIs in four rehab games at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The two-time All-Star is batting just .150 with three homers and 14 RBIs through 41 games in his fifth season with the Dodgers.

In a corresponding transaction, Los Angeles optioned infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City.

McKinstry, 27, was 1-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs in four games with the Dodgers.

Los Angeles (36-20) leads the National League West by 1 1/2 games entering Thursday’s series finale against the White Sox in Chicago.

–Field Level Media

