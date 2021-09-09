WATCH: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski make history in season opener

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been playing catch for a while. It dates back to when the New England Patriots made Gronkowski a third-round pick back in 2010.

Now in their second season together as a member of the Buccaneers, the future Hall of Famers continue to do their thing.

Brady hit Rob Gronkowski on a two-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday evening. This represented the 99th career touchdown between the battery mates.

With Tampa Bay up 21-19 in the third quarter, Brady hit Gronkowski from 11 yards out for a touchdown to give the Buccaneers a two-score lead. In the process, the two made history.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now join Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114) as the only tandem in NFL history with 100-plus touchdowns.

It’s pretty darn amazing what this duo continues to do. Remember, they connected on two touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.