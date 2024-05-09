Tom Brady’s roast included odd backstage encounter with Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

While it wasn’t for everyone, Netflix’s Tom Brady roast provided plenty of drama and laughter from the moment the live comedy special kicked off.

Spectators witnessed several comedians and former New England Patriots ripping into one of, if not the greatest quarterback of all-time. Some jokes may have crossed some lines, including one that Brady had to tell Jeff Ross not to repeat involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

But what we didn’t see was what happened backstage before the live comedy roast took place.

Julian Edelman says tension between Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick could ‘cut glass’

According to Julian Edelman, who was on hand to support Brady or maybe just to hear a few good jokes about his former quarterback, there was an odd moment between Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick backstage.

“Pre-show, we’re in the green room. Randy, Drew, me, Gronk, we were just chilling in there. Bill was opening up, he’s having fun, he’s talking war stories, talking rookies. Doing s— we know what Bill’s about about but it was like amplified, because he’s excited to see guys because he doesn’t have a job anymore.” “Then Kraft walks in,” Bledsoe said. “The tension in that room . . . could cut f—ing glass,” Edelman said. “That was so awkward.” “I just walked away,” Edelman said. “I didn’t want to be in there.” Julian Edelman and Drew Bledsoe recounting backstage encounter between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft

Imagine how awkward this was for both Belichick and Kraft. It was four months ago that Kraft and the Patriots decided to officially move on from Belichick after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl wins.

Not only was the encounter likely awkward between Belichick and Kraft, but as Edelman alludes to, it must have been even weirder for the players who had both decision-makers as their previous bosses.

Who knows how the exchange ended, but we don’t blame Edelman for not wanting to stick around and find out.

