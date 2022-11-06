Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to late-game magic, breaking more NFL records

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

For pretty much the entire game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were frustrated.

Tampa Bay scored all of three points through three quarters with Brady himself struggling through the air.

That changed with the Buccaneers down 13-9 late in the fourth quarter. After a Rams three-and-out, Tampa Bay took over with just 44 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

That’s when Brady worked his magic in a big way. He led the Bucs down the field 60 yards on six plays in 35 seconds to pull off a shocking 16-13 win and end a three-game losing streak.

The drive was capped off by brady throwing a touchdown pass to rookie Cade Otton with nine seconds remaining.

Simply sensational.

What’s crazy here is the fact that Los Angeles refused to cover the boundaries with the Buccaneers boasting zero timeouts. Instead, it let Brady hit the likes of Scotty Miller a couple times before the receiving ran out of bounds to stop the clock.

This game Tampa Bay an opportunity to win the game despite Brady being forced to put this offense on his shoulders once again.

Tom Brady stats (Week 9): 36-of-58 passing, 280 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 79.7 QB rating

A lot of what Brady did Sunday was similar to earlier in the season. That is to say, dinking and dunking down the field. It didn’t net much through three quarters. But things changed in the final stanza with the Buccaneers scoring 10 points. Brady threw the ball 27 times in that fourth quarter alone.

All the while, he became the first NFL quarterback with 100,000 passing yards en route to leading the Bucs to a much-needed win after a 3-5 start to the season. This also represented Brady’s 55th career game-winning drive, besting Peyton Manning for the all-time NFL record.

NFL world reacts to Tom Brady leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to late-game magic

A difficult year in Tampa. But Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

Tom Brady just threw the game-winner of that crazy comeback to a kid who was born during spring ball of his fifth year at Michigan. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2022

Don't know what is still to come this season, but that final sequence was very Tom Brady. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) November 7, 2022

Just when I thought it was impossible, Tom Brady did it AGAIN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 7, 2022

With the Buccaneers comeback against the Rams, Tom Brady now has 55 career game-winning drives, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning (54) for the most in NFL history. @nfl @ProFootballHOF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 7, 2022