Tom Brady misses Buccaneers practice a day after partying with Patriots owner Robert Kraft

It looks like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady felt partying late into the night with former boss Robert Kraft was a higher priority for him than being at practice the morning before his team’s next game.

On Friday, Brady was one of many celebrities and sports stars that attended the latest wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The Patriots great made headlines because he attended the event alone, as rumors of an impending divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen continue to run rampant. His appearance at such an event isn’t surprising, but it seems that attending the event has now led to some extra sports news on Saturday.

Earlier today, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Brady actually missed the Buccaneers’ final morning walkthrough of the week as they put the finishing touches on their game plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Now that is surprising since Brady has always been considered the ultimate professional and makes his work his primary duty. His devotion to football and always being locked into his career is the reported reason why his long-time marriage may be coming to an end.

Brady has an agreement with Tampa Bay to get an extra weekday off in the lead-up to games, but missing practice right before is a first.

Why Tom Brady missing practice is a bad look for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Superstar players getting special privileges is nothing new in professional sports. It is a perk of succeeding at an elite level. Brady has done that in Tampa and helped bring the franchise their second championship a few years ago. However, things seem to be getting a bit out of hand.

It is one thing to give a veteran star more days off during training camp, but Brady is starting to take the leeway he gets to new levels. He is now getting an extra day during the regular season because he disappeared from camp for nearly two weeks to handle personal issues. His hiatus ended up being far longer than the organization expected, but they allowed it and even rewarded him with in-season free time.

Now, Brady is starting to miss practices right before games. His skipping out on a practice session probably won’t affect them in beating up the Steelers on Sunday, but if it was unexpected it is a completely unprofessional move and disrespectful to his teammates. If it was allowed, it is another example of the organization again bending over backward for their QB in ways they surely won’t for other players. And in that instance, they are being disrespectful to their roster.

Either way, this situation with Brady is starting to get more and more curious each week.