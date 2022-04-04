Tiger Woods inching closer to 2022 Masters after another practice round

Tiger Woods has not taken part in a PGA-sanctioned event since all the way back in November of 2020 when he finished minus-1 in the 2020 Masters Tournament.

By now, we already know what has kept Woods away from the game that he dominated for so many years.

Back on February 23 of 2021, Woods was involved in a horrific accident in Southern California that almost cost him his leg. It’s been a long way back for one of the greatest of all-time. It also now looks like Woods could very well take part in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, starting on Thursday.

Tiger Woods takes part in practice round ahead of Masters Tournament

For the second consecutive day, Woods was seen taking part in a nine-hole practice round with a few days before the major is set to open.

According to those on the scene in Augusta, the five-time Masters champion looked great.

“Woods sure didn’t look like a player still unsure of his plans for the next couple days. The official word from Woods is that he’s a ‘game-time decision’ for the Masters. But after playing a nine-hole practice round for the second consecutive day, all signs would suggest Woods will start chasing a sixth green jacket and a 16th major championship on Thursday. The Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport on Tiger Woods’ Masters practice round

As Rapoport noted, Woods had indicated he would be a game-time decision for the biggest event on the PGA calendar.

But it is looking more and more like Woods will be able to go. More than that, he seems to be his old pre-accident self. That could add an entirely new dynamic to the mix once Round 1 gets going.

“What impressed me the most is he’s bombing it,” Fred Couples said after Tiger Woods’ practice round. “I know JT (Justin Thomas) is not the longest hitter on the tour, but he’s damn long, and he was with him. Flushing it. I never speak for Tiger so I’m not going to get into … he walked nine holes, I guess he walked nine yesterday, but as a friend, the way he looked, it’s very impressive.”

Remember, Woods made a return to the apex of the golf world during the 2019 Masters Tournament with a 13 under par to defeat the trio of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by one shot.

Could history repeat itself this week with Woods earning his sixth career green jacket?