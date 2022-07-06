EXCLUSIVE: Thunder Rosa weighs in on MJF contract situation, desire to headline an AEW PPV

AEW women’s world champion Thunder Rosa knows what it’s like to be unhappy with a current contract. That’s why she can relate to the reported reasons for the rift between the promotion and star MJF. However, she also understands there are only two ways to handle that drama, pay lawyers a bunch of money to get out of the deal or “make the best out of it and better opportunities will come.”

Beyond the various storylines on AEW television, the alleged real life unhappiness MJF has with his contract with AEW was one of the most talked-about narratives surrounding the promotion over the last few months. It is an issue that has yet to be resolved and has no clear end in sight.

Related: WWE signs YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul to a multi-year contract

Having been in the wrestling business for a long time, Thunder Rosa has had instances where she was not thrilled with deal she was competing on. While she doesn’t know the specifics of the schism between MJF and AEW, she realizes there are few options to rectify such a situation. And rolling with the punches to avoid a massive financial hit may be the best way to handle it from the performer side of the equation.

Thunder Rosa gives her thoughts on MJF and AEW contract battle

“I can’t talk about MJF because I don’t really know his situation. Like, whatever you guys know I know,” Thunder Rosa told Sportsnaut. “There’s been very extreme situations where I was very unhappy with the places that I’ve been but I was the one who chose to sign that [contract] and I didn’t read the fine print, and it happened to me a couple of times. You roll with the punches or you pay a lot of money to your lawyers and get out of the contract. “Those are your options. I’ve decided to roll with the punches and thankfully god blessed me with better opportunities and better ways to provide for my family and I just have to look at the positives in that aspect, because there’s a point where there’s nothing you can do. You’re stuck,” she added. “You either have the money to pay a lawyer — it might cost you double what you’re making but you’ll be free — or you just make the best out of it and better opportunities will come. The storm never lasts forever.”

Thunder Rosa wants to ‘rise to the occassion’ in AEW PPV headliner

Despite her past frustrations, Thunder Rosa is at a career-high point as the AEW women’s world champion. That doesn’t mean there still aren’t more mountains to climb. One that Sportsnaut asked her about was the idea of a pay-per-view headlining spot with TBS champion Jade Cargill. Something she is hoping might be a part of AEW President Tony Khan’s future plans.

“It would be awesome if we can do a main event of a pay-per-view,” Thunder Rosa said. “That would be absolutely amazing. And just being a part of it. I was just a part of PPV where I was a part of the only women’s match on the card. It’s a big deal. Like I feel I’ve been put in very difficult situations a lot of the time and we were able to rise to the occasion. Honestly, at this point, I’m enjoying the ride. I’m enjoying being a champion. I’m enjoying my championship … I know Tony Khan has some plans for the future. And he like, sprinkles information here and there, but I dunno. We’ll see what he has in mind.”

Thunder Rosa will soon be serving as a guest color commentator for the MMA promotion Combate Global on July 15 at 10:30 PM ET on Paramount+. AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on TBS, while AEW Rampage broadcasts on Friday night’s at 10 PM ET on TNT.