Texas Rangers reportedly targeting 3 of the top pitchers in MLB free agency

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the top pitchers in this year’s market.

Last winter, the Rangers made a big splash by snatching up two of the best everyday players on the MLB free-agent market. The organization gave stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien a combined $500 million over the next decade in an attempt to have their first winning seasons since 2016. Unfortunately, that did not happen.

In 2022, the Texas Rangers finished in last place in the American League West with a record of 68-94. While Seager and Semien delivered at the plate and on the field, they couldn’t help a pitching staff that was the team’s biggest weakness this past season.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023- Including Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom

Outside of Martin Perez, the starting staff was not what the team needed to at least compete for a Wild Card spot, and it looks like the organization has plans on addressing that problem in the coming months.

Texas Rangers have checked in on price tags for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon, and Kodai Senga

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

While players like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa have garnered much of the early MLB free agency talk, there are several very good pitchers up for grabs this winter. On Thursday, MLB Network insider John Morosi revealed three specific players the Rangers have already checked in about with free agency now open.

“Sources: Rangers are showing interest in the top of the free-agent pitching market and have made contact with the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon, and Kodai Senga.” – Update on Rangers free agent pursuits

Morosi also mentioned the team is undecided on offering a qualifying offer to 2022 ace Martin Perez. This means they could go after two of three free agents they have reached out to.

While deGrom has had his issues with injuries in recent years, he showed he is still an elite-level talent in 2022. Rodon has become one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last two seasons and should come at a more reasonable rate than the New York Mets star. Senga is the top pitcher on the international market after a dominant run in Japan.