Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady thinks he can play till age 50

If you’re not a fan of GOAT Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, you may not like what he had to say about his NFL future in a friendly chat with fellow football legend Rob Gronkowski.

In a casual poolside chat as part of the Tommy & Gronky show for the Bucs’ official media, Brady answered a question about potentially playing until he’s 50 years old, and said, in part, “I think I can. I think it’s a yes.“

Quarterbacks aren’t even supposed to last into their age-44 season, which Brady is in the midst of, much less an age-50 campaign. If Week 1’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys is any indication, though, Brady looks at least a full decade younger than his actual age suggests.

Brady played through last season on a torn MCL and had to undergo a significant rehab process to be ready in time for the kickoff to this year.

Now that the regular-season schedule has expanded to 17 games, it’s even more of an uphill climb for Brady to make it another six-ish years to reach his life’s half-century mark and still be an active NFL player.

Father Time hasn’t caught up to Brady yet, though, and he proves year in and year out that he can last through deep playoff runs and not miss any starts. Given how loaded the Bucs roster is, maybe they won’t be on such a year-to-year plan with Brady if he continues to play like an elite QB.

