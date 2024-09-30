Tom Brady publicly mocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield in escalation of unexpected rivarly

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

An unexpected rivalry between former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his replacement Baker Mayfield took a wild turn on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield had some massive shoes to fill when he won the Bucs starting QB job last season. And to the surprise of many who considered him a draft bust, the former Heisman Trophy stepped into the position once manned by NFL icon Tom Brady and actually took Tampa to the playoffs last season.

It helped Mayfield land a sizable three-year, $100 million extension in the offseason and much more influence in the organization. Influence was a topic during a conversation Mayfield had on the “Casa De Klub” podcast a couple of weeks ago. Specifically the impact Tom Brady had on the franchise, and the “stressed out” environment he allegedly helped to create.

The comments spread like wildfire and were fodder for headlines across the media side of the game. Well, those views found their way back to Brady and he used his new platform as the top in-game analyst for FOX to respond.

On Sunday, Brady and play-by-play teammate Kevin Burkhardt were in Tampa for the Bucs game against the Philadelphia Eagles. And Brady suprisingly used some time early in the game to subtely fire back at Mayfield for his surprising comments. “I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings. There was a mindset of a champion that I took to work every day. This wasn’t daycare. If I want to have fun I was going to go to Disneyland with my kids,” Brady said during the FOX broadcast. It’s hard to knock the former Bucs QB’s thoughts. In his first season with the franchise he helped lead them to their second championship. It was his seventh Super Bowl victory. The team also reached the playoffs and won the division in all three of his seasons in Tampa.

