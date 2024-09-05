Surprisingly cheap coast for Los Angeles Lakers in potential Zach LaVine trade revealed by rival executive

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers wanted to pull off a trade for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, a rival executive claims it would only cost them money, and not valuable assets.

We are just a month out from the start of NBA training camps. And as always there are again high hopes for the Lakers in 2024-25. It is understandable for a team led by a league legend still playing like an All-Star and an elite big man like Anthony Davis.

However, last season showed that the roster that surprisingly reached the West Finals two years ago may still be a big piece away from being a serious title contender. The organization hopes replacing head coach Darvin Ham with first-timer JJ Redick will help take this current roster back to an elite level. But there are still major players that can be added before the start of the season.

Since last year, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a potential trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. The relationship between the talented guard and the team has soured over the last two seasons. But despite being on the trade block, his attitude, a huge contract, and playing in just 25 games last year have allegedly killed his trade value for many teams.

Zach LaVine contract: Five years, $215 million

Los Angeles Lakers trade for Zach LaVine would not cost them their draft assets

That would certainly benefit LA if they seriously considered a deal, as they reportedly did last year. And a rival executive recently told LA Times NBA reporter Dan Woike the surprisingly low cost of a trade.

“LaVine could be gotten by simply matching the money he’s owed. Getting the Bulls out from underneath a contract that’s likely going to last until 2027. And cost the team $138 million,” Woike wrote about the exec’s trade idea. “That would allow the Lakers to keep their draft assets for a future deal or the inevitable rebuild.”

Zach LaVine stats (2023-24): 19.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.9 APG, 35% 3PT

Using Fanspo’s trade machine, a deal that sends Chicago D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt would make the money match. Russell would fill a big void at point guard for the Bulls, and Vanderbilt could replace Alex Caruso as a high-level defensive player.

The NBA exec also claimed LaVine’s contract could be valuable down the line in a package with draft picks for a star. The return would hurt the Lakers roster since they can’t add much after a deal but a healthy LaVine would be a huge addition to LA’s roster for next season.

