How to watch the Bank of America Roval 400

The Bank of America Roval 400 is held annually at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. Like any race event, there are a lot of questions about the Bank of America Roval 400. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the Bank of America Roval 400?

The 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 is on Sunday, October 5. Spectators will see racers complete 109 laps, traveling for 248 miles in one afternoon.

What time does the Bank of America Roval 400 start?

The race begins at 3 PM ET on Sunday after NASCAR’s opening ceremony.

What channel is the Bank of America Roval 400 on?

You can watch the race on TV via NBC.

How to stream the Bank of America Roval 400?

The race will be telecast on NBC on cable, but viewers can tune in on several devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Streaming the Bank of America Roval 400 via VPN?

How long does the Bank of America Roval 400 last?

The Bank of America Roval 400 typically lasts approximately three hours in time. But there is always a chance of caution or red flags. This year’s race should be expected to last a similar length, barring any unforeseen incidents.

Where is the Bank of America Roval 400 in 2025?

The Bank of America Roval 400 will once again be in Concord, North Carolina, at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The race has never been held anywhere else, with the CMS serving as its permanent home.

When is the Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying?

The qualifying session for the Bank of America Roval 400 will take place on Saturday, October 7.

How much are Bank of America Roval 400 tickets?

Tickets to attend the Bank of America Roval start at $49 for adults, and kids 12 and under can get in for just $10. More information about ticket availability can be found on their website here.

Past winners of the Bank of America Roval 400