When you buy with links on our site, we may earn a commission.

How to watch the Bank of America Roval 400

Updated:
Follow Us
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400
Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Watch NASCAR on FuboTV

Find Out More Today

The Bank of America Roval 400 is held annually at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. Like any race event, there are a lot of questions about the Bank of America Roval 400. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the Bank of America Roval 400?

The 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 is on Sunday, October 5. Spectators will see racers complete 109 laps, traveling for 248 miles in one afternoon.

What time does the Bank of America Roval 400 start?

The race begins at 3 PM ET on Sunday after NASCAR’s opening ceremony.

What channel is the Bank of America Roval 400 on?

You can watch the race on TV via NBC.

Related: NASCAR power rankings: Who’s the best driver in NASCAR?

How to stream the Bank of America Roval 400?

The race will be telecast on NBC on cable, but viewers can tune in on several devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Watch the Race on FuboTV

The hub for sports content, FuboTV is also a great streaming option for watching the NASCAR Cup Series or Xfinity Series all season. The service has over 200 channels, including FOX, FS1, ESPN, ABC, etc. Fubo has two subscriptions: Pro and Elite, starting at $84.99/month. New subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial before committing to the price. 

Get Fubo TV

Watch the Race on SlingTV

Providing lots of sports and entertainment content for a reasonable price, SlingTV also has coverage of NASCAR all season long. While you can subscribe to Sling Blue for $45/month, the best option for dedicated fans is Sling Orange & Blue for $60/month, providing all the channels you need to stream NASCAR and other fun events. SlingTV does not provide a free trial.

Sling TV

Streaming the Bank of America Roval 400 via VPN?

Those looking to watch the race outside of the United States will need access to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the most common options available is ExpressVPN. You will still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location with ExpressVPN.

How long does the Bank of America Roval 400 last?

The Bank of America Roval 400 typically lasts approximately three hours in time. But there is always a chance of caution or red flags. This year’s race should be expected to last a similar length, barring any unforeseen incidents.

Related: How long is a NASCAR race?

Where is the Bank of America Roval 400 in 2025?

The Bank of America Roval 400 will once again be in Concord, North Carolina, at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The race has never been held anywhere else, with the CMS serving as its permanent home.

When is the Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying?

The qualifying session for the Bank of America Roval 400 will take place on Saturday, October 7.

How much are Bank of America Roval 400 tickets?

Tickets to attend the Bank of America Roval start at $49 for adults, and kids 12 and under can get in for just $10. More information about ticket availability can be found on their website here.

Watch All The Action At Home With Sling TV

Related: How fast do NASCAR cars go?

Past winners of the Bank of America Roval 400

YearDriverTeam
1960Speedy ThompsonWood Brothers Racing
1961Joe WeatherlyBud Moore Engineering
1962Junior JohnsonRay Fox
1963Junior JohnsonRay Fox
1964Fred LorenzenHolman-Moody
1965Fred LorenzenHolman-Moody
1966Lee Roy YarbroughJon Thorne
1967Buddy BakerRay Fox
1968Charlie GlotzbachCotton Owens
1969Donnie AllisonBanjo Matthews
1970Lee Roy YarbroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1971Bobby AllisonHolman-Moody
1972Bobby AllisonRichard Howard
1973Cale YarboroughRichard Howard
1974David PearsonWood Brothers Racing
1975Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1976Donnie AllisonEllington Racing
1977Benny ParsonsL.G. DeWitt
1978Bobby AllisonBud Moore Engineering
1979Cale YarboroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1980Dale EarnhardtRod Osterlund Racing
1981Darrell WaltripJunior Johnson & Associates
1982Harry GantMach 1 Racing
1983Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1984Bill ElliottMelling Racing
1985Cale YarboroughRanier-Lundy
1986Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1987Bill ElliottMelling Racing
1988Rusty WallaceBlue Max Racing
1989Ken SchraderHendrick Motorsports
1990Davey AllisonRobert Yates Racing
1991Geoffrey BodineJunior Johnson & Associates
1992Mark MartinRoush Racing
1993Ernie IrvanRobert Yates Racing
1994Dale JarrettJoe Gibbs Racing
1995Mark MartinRoush Racing
1996Terry LabonteHendrick Motorsports
1997Dale JarrettRobert Yates Racing
1998Mark MartinRoush Racing
1999Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
2000Bobby LabonteJoe Gibbs Racing
2001Sterling MartinChip Ganassi Racing
2002Jamie McMurrayChip Ganassi Racing
2003Tony StewartJoe Gibbs Racing
2004Jimmie JohnsonHendrick Motorsports
2005Jimmie JohnsonHendrick Motorsports
2006Kasey KahneEvernham Motorsports
2007Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
2008Jeff BurtonRichard Childress Racing
2009Jimmie JohnsonHendrick Motorsports
2010Jamie McMurrayEarnhardt Ganassi Racing
2011Matt KensethRoush Fenway Racing
2012Clint BowyerMichael Waltrip Racing
2013Brad KeselowskiPenske Racing
2014Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas Racing
2015Joey LoganoTeam Penske
2016Jimmie JohnsonHendrick Motorsports
2017Martin Truex Jr.Furniture Row Racing
2018Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske
2019Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports
2020Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports
2021Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports
2022Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing
2023A.J. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
2024Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports
2025TBDTBD
By Alexandria Wyckoff
Alexandria is a News Editor, writer, and reader of all things literature. She graduated from the State University of ... More about Alexandria Wyckoff
Mentioned in this article:

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.