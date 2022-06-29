NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry to host 2022 ESPY Awards

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is coming off an historical performance for the defending NBA Champions.

That included Curry winning the 2022 NBA All-Star Game MVP, 2022 Western Conference Finals MVP and 2022 NBA Finals MVP. Talk about someone who added a ton of shiny new awards to his trophy case.

Curry, 34, could now be adding even more trophies to the case. He’s nominated for multiple ESPY Awards with the annual event set to be held July 20 from Los Angeles. Curry has also officially been pegged to actually host the annual event on ESPN and ABC.

Isn’t that something? What a way to cap off what has been a spectacular 2022 calendar year for the now four-time NBA champion.

Stephen Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals on 44% shooting from three-point range in Golden State’s six-game win over the Boston Celtics in the Finals. In the process, he earned his first ever NBA Finals MVP award.

Stephen Curry and list of recent ESPY Award hosts

2022: Stephen Curry

2021: Anthony Mackie

2020: Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird

2019: Tracy Morgan

2018: Danica Patrick

2017: Peyton Manning

2016: John Cena

2015: Joel McHale

2014: Drake

2013: Jon Hamm

Talk about joining an exclusive group.

For what it’s worth, LeBron James was the last NBA star to host the ESPY Awards. He joined Jimmy Kimmel on the podium back in 2007.

Prior to that, it was either actors or comedians hosting the event since its inception back in 1993 with Dennis Miller acting as the host for the inaugural award show.