Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs burns Tennessee Titans with three touchdowns

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is absolutely on one early during the 2022 NFL season. An injury-plagued and overmatched Tennessee Titans secondary found that out first-hand Monday night in Western New York.

Before the third quarter was even over, Diggs had caught 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets. You read that right. A total of three touchdowns in less than three full quarters from the All-Pro wide receiver.

It just wasn’t fair to watch if you are a Titans fan. This performance also came after Diggs burnt Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams to the tune of eight catches for 122 yards in the season opener last week.

Check out Stefon Diggs’ three touchdown catches

Diggs’ first score came on a four-yard pass from Josh Allen late in the second quarter to conclude an eight-play, 77-yard drive.

What a great job from Diggs to come back for the ball as Allen was rolling out and fading away from the opposite end of the field. Talk about the quarterback having trust in his wide receiver.

With Buffalo up 17-7 to open the third quarter, Stefon Diggs was able to break lose for a 46-yard score from Allen to conclude a seven-play, 80-yard drive as the second half got going. He embarrassed the Titans in every possible way on that play.

Titans cornerback Tre Avery, having seen all of zero defensive snaps in his young career ahead of Monday night, simply had no chance here. It’s unfair to put the rookie in that situation.

If this weren’t enough, Stefon Diggs then caught a 14-yard pass from Allen to put the Bills up by the score of 34-7.

Yeah, Diggs might be able to lay claim to being the best receiver in the NFL today. He’s an alien.