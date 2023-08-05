The Minnesota Vikings have two Pro Bowl pass-catchers. Both are candidates for a contract extension, but T.J. Hockenson is in the final year of his deal. Even though everyone associated with the Vikings wants to see Justin Jefferson receive a long-term extension, the All-Pro is still under contract through the 2024 season.

Jefferson will likely sign a contract that makes him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, but the urgency to get Hockenson’s deal done first makes more sense. Recently the Vikings’ front office, led by second-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah agreed to a restructure with Danielle Hunter, giving the Pro Bowl pass rusher a raise for the 2023 season.

The Vikings have shown a willingness to keep young talent on the roster, so the expectation is that an extension with Hockenson is their next priority. With Vikings training camp underway, we still haven’t seen progress on a new contract for their starting tight end, and now the eighth overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft might be taking matters into his own hands.

Hockenson was present at Vikings practice on Saturday, but he was not in pads. The 26-year-old was spotted in shorts on the sidelines instead and did not participate with the rest of the team. This has led some to wonder if the fifth-year pro is taking a unique approach by holding in while seeking a new contract.

In most cases, players who refuse to take the field without a contract adjustment hold out or stay away from the team altogether, much like Kansas City Chiefs superstar Chris Jones is doing. But Hockenson, if he’s indeed 100% healthy and still refraining from team drills, is taking an alternative approach by still reporting to duty at the team facilities, only doing his best to avoid injury by staying away from contact in practice sessions.

The end goal for Hockenson and the Vikings is to come to terms on a contract extension before the start of the regular season. Ideally, the sooner the better for both parties so they can put any questions about Hockenson’s contract status behind them.

