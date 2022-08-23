Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 jersey to finally be retired by the Washington Commanders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s only been three players in the history of the Washington Commanders who have had their jersey retired. All-time great Sonny Jurgensen will be the fourth once Week 18 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys comes calling.

“No member of the Washington franchise will ever wear the number 9 again, which is truly a nod to Sonny’s incredible accomplishments on and off the field. Dan and I are thankful for the 55 years Sonny dedicated to the franchise. People will remember him as one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history and the radio voice of the team for our three Super Bowl victories. He represents true excellence and professionalism and serves as a role model for future Washington players. We look forward to honoring his legacy with his friends and family later this season. He will forever be a part of the Burgundy & Gold.” Washington commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder said in a statement, via the team’s official website

To say that this has been a long time coming would be an understatement. Sonny Jurgensen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame all the way back in 1983. Despite this, the Commanders’ organization had pushed back against honoring him. That has now changed. He becomes the fourth member of the franchise to have his jersey retired, joining a list that includes Sammy Baugh, Bobby Mitchell and Sean Taylor.

Related: Washington Commanders standing in Sportsnaut’s most-recent NFL power rankings

Sonny Jurgensen gets long-deserved honor

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

An original fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jurgensen was traded to Washington ahead of the 1964 season. He spent the final 11 seasons of his career with the organization, earning four Pro Bowl appearances in the process.

A star at Duke during his college days, Jurgensen led the NFL in completions four times, pass attempts three times and passing yards five times. Back in 1967 with Washington, he threw a league-high 31 touchdowns. It’s the last time a Washington quarterback threw 30 touchdowns or more in a single season.

Sonny Jurgensen career stats: 57% completion, 32,224 yards, 255 TD, 189 INT

Despite his personal success, Washington did not post a winning record with Jurgensen at the helm until 1969 when the legendary Vince Lombardi made his way to the nation’s capital. Even then, he remains a franchise icon.

Following his retirement, Jurgensen served as Washington’s analyst on the radio from 1981-2019. He’s been a member of the organization for well over a half-century, and is pleased to finally get the call on his 88th birthday.