The opening week of the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup had a bit of everything. Stunning goals, surprise results, and unique performances.

Some of football’s biggest names wasted no time making their presence felt, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland all delivering for their respective nations the kind of performances that fans were hoping for. But the opening round also introduced a few new names to a global audience.

Sweden midfielder Yasin Ayari turned heads with a dazzling performance that put him firmly in the top players, while Cape Verde veteran goalkeeper Vozinha appeared as one of the tournament’s early stories, producing a performance that few saw coming and helping his team earn one of the competition’s unexpected results.

Leading the way is Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who scored a hat-trick against Algeria and drew level with Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals.

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10. Deniz Undav (Germany)

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group E – Germany v Curacao. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Germany’s 7-1 dismantling of Curaçao was the most one-sided result of the tournament’s opening round, a performance that sent an early warning to the rest of the group.

There were standout displays all over the pitch, but Deniz Undav deserves a special mention. Brought on after halftime, he needed little time to make an impact. Every time he got involved, Germany looked more dangerous, and by the final whistle he had contributed to 3 goals. In a match packed with attacking quality, Undav’s explosive cameo still managed to steal the show.

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9. Folarin Balogun (United States)

United States v Paraguay – Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. – June 12, 2026 Folarin Balogun of the U.S. scores their third goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Folarin Balogun could hardly have asked for a better start to his World Cup campaign on home soil. The striker led the line brilliantly as the United States powered past Paraguay 4-1.

His two first-half goals set the tone for the evening, but his impact stretched well beyond the scoresheet. Balogun’s movement was sharp, his timing was excellent, and Paraguay’s defenders never seemed comfortable whenever he was around the penalty area. It was no surprise to see him walk away with FIFA’s Player of the Match award after spearheading one of the standout team performances of the opening round.

For a United States side dreaming of a long run in the tournament, Balogun already looks like one of the players capable of making that ambition a reality.

Your votes are in – Folarin Balogun is the @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match! 🇺🇸



#FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/vpQwKeu0ZC — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 13, 2026

8. Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands)

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group F – Netherlands v Japan – Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. – June 14, 2026 Netherlands’ Crysencio Summerville scores their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Credit: REUTERS

Initially considered a surprise inclusion in the squad, the 24-year-old has immediately made himself one of the tournament’s most electric breakout stars. The Netherlands winger was a constant headache for Japan’s defense.

Summerville scored once, created several dangerous moments, and looked dangerous every time he received possession. His direct running and confidence helped drive the Dutch attack throughout the match.

This elite performance has significantly elevated his global profile, fueling intense transfer market speculation and driving up his estimated valuation to $32 million amid heavy interest from Manchester United.

7. Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Spain v Cape Verde – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. – June 15, 2026 Cape Verde’s Vozinha makes a save from Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo Credit: REUTERS

One of the biggest surprises of the tournament came courtesy of Cape Verde.

Facing one of the favorites, Vozinha delivered a goalkeeping masterclass to help secure a historic 0–0 draw against Spain. The 40-year-old made seven saves and repeatedly denied Spain’s star-studded attack.

Without him, Cape Verde would almost certainly leave empty-handed. Vozinha also experienced a historic, viral explosion on social media during the 2026 World Cup, skyrocketing from 50,000 to over 11.5 million Instagram followers in less than 48 hours.

Also Read:Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha Gains Millions of Followers After Heroic World Cup Performance Against Spain

6. Amad Diallo (Cote d’Ivoire)

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group E – Ivory Coast v Ecuador – Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. – June 14, 2026 Ivory Coast’s Ibrahim Sangare celebrates with Amad Diallo after the match REUTERS/Jeenah Moon. Credit: REUTERS

Ivory Coast looked set to settle for a draw against Ecuador until Diallo produced a decisive moment deep into stoppage time.

Amad Diallo’s brilliant 90th-minute winner secured a 1-0 victory for Cote d’Ivoire against Ecuador in their opening Group E match. Coming off the bench, the Manchester United winger was instrumental, changing the attacking dynamics and producing the clinical finish.

5. Erling Haaland (Norway)

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group I – Iraq v Norway – Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. – June 16, 2026 Norway’s Erling Haaland scores their second goal REUTERS/Peter Cziborra. Credit: REUTERS

The World Cup debut that fans had been waiting years to see did not disappoint.

Haaland made his first appearance at a Word Cup with two goals against Iraq, instantly proving once again why he’s one of the most feared strikers in the game. The Norwegian looked powerful and clinical throughout.

4. Harry Kane (England)

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group L – England v Croatia – Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. – June 17, 2026 England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring his second goal REUTERS/Issei Kato Credit: REUTERS

The England vs. Croatia match was instantly a tournament classic and arguably the best opening game due to its incredible, seesaw goals and spectacular goals.

Kane led the way with two goals in a 4-2 win over Croatia, producing a true captain’s performance. Beyond the goals, his link-up play and leadership helped England control large stretches of the match.

3. Kylian Mbappé (France)

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) passes the ball against Senegal during a Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mbappé once again showed why the World Cup seems to bring out the very best in him.

The France captain scored twice against Senegal and looked almost impossible to stop whenever he attacked defenders in space. His brace also saw him move past Pelé on the World Cup scoring charts, adding another milestone to an already extraordinary international career.

2. Yasin Ayari (Sweden)

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group F – Sweden v Tunisia – Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico – June 14, 2026 Sweden’s Yasin Ayari celebrates scoring their fifth goal – REUTERS

Yasin Ayari shattered expectations by scoring a stunning brace during Sweden’s dominant 5–1 victory over Tunisia in their opening Group F match.

The 22-year-old Brighton midfielder dictated the tempo from the center of the pitch and hit two long-range thunderbolts traveling at up to 120 KM/H, making them the fastest-recorded goal strikes of the tournament so far. Ayari was arguably the biggest revelation of Matchday 1.

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group J – Argentina v Algeria – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. – June 16, 2026 Argentina’s Lionel Messi scores their third goal to complete a hat-trick IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

At 38 years old, Messi is still finding ways to amaze and set records.

The Argentina captain had the performance of the opening round with a brilliant hat-trick against Algeria, becoming the first player to score 3 goals at this edition and drawing level with Miroslav Klose as the joint-leading scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals.

Every attack seemed to flow through him. Every time Argentina needed inspiration, Messi delivered.

The opening round is only the beginning, but if Matchday 1 is any indication, the race for the Golden Boot, Golden Ball, and ultimately World Cup title will surely be entertaining.

Also Read:The Top 10 Most Valuable Squads in the World Cup