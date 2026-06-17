The 2026 FIFA World Cup has the deepest pool of talent in tournament history, with 48 nations competing this edition. Granted, trophies are not won on paper, but player market valuations give a great idea of the raw talent playing in each team.

According to Transfermarkt’s latest squad valuations, the 10 most valuable teams at the World Cup are worth more than €10 billion combined, led by European giants France, England, and Spain.

Go Ad-Free

10. Belgium - $635.1m (€547.50m)

REUTERS

Belgium may be transitioning away from its famed “Golden Generation,” but the squad is still packed with great talent. Veterans like Kevin De Bruyne continue to provide quality next a new wave of emerging stars.

Despite entering the tournament as outsiders compared to previous editions, Belgium still ranks among the most valuable teams in the competition.

Go Ad-Free

9. Norway - $684.3 miliion (€589.90m)

Norway enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup with its most talented generation in decades. Led by superstar striker Erling Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard, the Scandinavians boast a squad valued at nearly €590 million.

Their combination of elite attacking talent and players competing at Europe’s top clubs has helped Norway break into the top 10 most valuable squads at the tournament. With expectations rising, they will hope their market value translates into a deep World Cup run.

8. Netherlands - $874.9 million (€754.2m)

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group F – Netherlands v Japan. REUTERS

The Dutch squad remains one of Europe’s most balanced groups, featuring quality throughout the pitch.

With a strong core playing for elite clubs across Europe, the Netherlands enter the World Cup as one of the competition’s most valuable and dangerous dark horses.

7. Argentina - $936.7 million (€807.5m)

The defending world champions continue to have one of football’s most talented squads. While Lionel Messi is nearing the twilight of his career, Argentina’s next generation has helped maintain a remarkably high overall valuation.

5. Brazil - $1.08 billion (€928.2m)

Brazil once again boasts one of the world’s most talented squads, led by superstar attackers and an impressive collection of players competing at Europe’s biggest clubs.

Even by Brazil’s lofty standards, the depth available throughout the squad remains extraordinary.

6. Germany - $1.10 billion (€947m)

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group E – Germany v Curacao – June 14, 2026 Germany’s Deniz Undav celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Antonio Rudiger IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Germany’s value has surged thanks to a generation headlined by stars such as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

After opening their World Cup campaign with a 7-1 victory over Curaçao, the Germans have already demonstrated why many consider them serious contenders.

4. Portugal - $1.17 billion (€1.01 billion)

Portugal has quietly assembled one of the strongest squads in international football.

While Cristiano Ronaldo remains the headline name, younger stars across the squad have helped push Portugal beyond the €1 billion mark in total market value.

3. Spain - $1.42 billion (€1.22bn)

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group H – Spain v Cape Verde- REUTERS

European champions Spain possess arguably the most exciting young core in world football.

Led by wonderkid Lamine Yamal, Spain combines elite youth with established international experience, making them one of the tournament favorites.

2. England - $1.58bn (€1.36bn)

England’s valuation is powered by a generation featuring some of the game’s most sought-after players.

Stars such as Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden have helped make the Three Lions one of the most expensive squads ever assembled.

1. France - $1.76 billion (€1.52bn)

France enters the World Cup as the most valuable squad in the tournament.

Headlined by Kylian Mbappé and packed with world-class talent across every position, Les Bleus are the only team valued at more than €1.5 billion. Their combination of depth, youth, and elite-level experience makes them one of the strongest squads on paper heading into the competition.

Full Ranking: All 48 World Cup Squads by Market Value

Here is the complete ranking of all 48 nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, based on squad market values ahead of the tournament.

Rank Team Squad Value 1 France €1.52bn 2 England €1.36bn 3 Spain €1.22bn 4 Portugal €1.01bn 5 Germany €947m 6 Brazil €928.2m 7 Argentina €807.5m 8 Netherlands €754.2m 9 Norway €589.9m 10 Belgium €547.5m 11 Ivory Coast €522.1m 12 Senegal €478.1m 13 Turkey €473.7m 14 Morocco €447.7m 15 Sweden €406.08m 16 Croatia €387.3m 17 United States €385.6m 18 Ecuador €368.7m 19 Uruguay €359.3m 20 Switzerland €332.5m 21 Colombia €302.35m 22 Japan €270.85m 23 Algeria €256.9m 24 Austria €245.2m 25 Ghana €234.5m 26 Canada €198.65m 27 Mexico €191.85m 28 Czech Republic €188.18m 29 Scotland €170.25m 30 Paraguay €153.65m 31 Bosnia & Herzegovina €146.4m 32 DR Congo €143.9m 33 South Korea €139.05m 34 Egypt €116.48m 35 Uzbekistan €85.33m 36 Australia €77.45m 37 Tunisia €69.95m 38 Haiti €55.9m 39 Cape Verde €49.25m 40 South Africa €49.25m 41 Saudi Arabia €40.68m 42 Panama €34.55m 43 New Zealand €34.45m 44 Iran €32.05m 45 Curaçao €25.78m 46 Iraq €21.2m 47 Jordan €20.3m 48 Qatar €19.93m