Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has become one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup after his great performance against Spain.

The veteran shot-stopper helped Cape Verde earn a historic 0-0 draw against the European champions on June 15, with a series of outstanding saves to frustrate one of the tournament’s favorites.

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The result was one of the biggest surprises of the opening round and what happened after the match was another surprise for the goalkeeper.

Before Cape Verde’s World Cup opener against Spain, Vozinha had fewer than 60,000 followers on Instagram.

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But as his heroic performance unfolded in Atlanta, fans around the world began flocking to his social media accounts. Brazilian broadcaster CazéTV even encouraged viewers to follow the goalkeeper during the match after being impressed by his performance.

The response was immediate.

By the time the final whistle blew, Vozinha had already surpassed one million followers. Within hours, that number continued to rise dramatically, climbing past two million, then 5 million, and eventually exceeding 9 million. Multiple reports on June 16 placed his follower count above six million.

The astonishing growth transformed the 40-year-old from a relatively unknown player outside African football circles into a global social media sensation almost overnight.

Who Is Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha?

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group H – Spain v Cape Verde. REUTERS

Born Josimar Dias but widely known by his nickname Vozinha, the goalkeeper is one of Cape Verde’s most experienced international players.

The 40-year-old currently plays for Portuguese club Chaves and earned his 89th international cap during the draw against Spain.

Vozinha was also a key figure during Cape Verde’s historic qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He conceded only eight goals in 10 qualifying matches and recorded seven clean sheets as the island nation reached the tournament for the first time.

Vozinha’s Seven Saves Against Spain

Cape Verde spent much of the match defending against relentless Spanish pressure, but Vozinha repeatedly came to his team’s rescue.

He produced seven saves during the match, including several crucial stops from Spain’s attacking stars.

Among his best moments was a stunning reaction save to deny Mikel Oyarzabal shortly before halftime. He also frustrated Ferran Torres and Aymeric Laporte as Spain struggled to find a way past him.

His performance earned widespread praise and helped Cape Verde secure the first World Cup point in the nation’s history.

Following the final whistle, an emotional Vozinha struggled to contain his feelings. The goalkeeper revealed he was thinking about his late grandparents, who helped raise him, as well as his mother, who was unable to attend the match because of visa issues.

From fewer than 60,000 Instagram followers to millions in less than a day, Vozinha’s unforgettable night against Spain is one of the first defining and emotional moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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