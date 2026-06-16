FIFA is actively investigating Australian video assistant referee (VAR) official Shaun Evans after he appeared to make an upside-down hand gesture during a live broadcast segment at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to The Washington Post, the incident occurred during the pre-match coverage of Germany vs. Curaçao, when cameras cut to the VAR review team working remotely at the broadcast centre in Dallas, Texas.

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Four seconds into the camera appearance, Evans, an Australian VAR official, appeared to flash an upside-down gesture with his right hand, where the thumb and index finger touched while the other fingers were outstretched.

The smiling official reportedly held the hand sign steady for around 8 seconds before turning away.

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The moment was broadcast live and quickly circulated on social media.

FIFA Investigation Underway

FIFA has confirmed it is reviewing the incident and seeking clarification from Evans as part of its standard disciplinary process.

No official sanction has been issued yet, and authorities are examining broadcast footage alongside contextual evidence before deciding on next steps.

Why the Gesture Sparked Controversy

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According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a similar version of the “OK” hand sign has been used by some white supremacist and far-right extremist groups as a symbol of ideological belief since it was appropriated and reinterpreted in online spaces.

However, the gesture also has a widely known harmless meaning as part of the “circle game,” a common prank in which players use the sign below the waist to trick others into looking at it.

Because of this dual meaning, the interpretation of the gesture remains highly dependent on context and intent.

Fox Sports Australia has stated that it does not suggest Evans was making the sign for any particular reason, noting only that the apparent gesture led to speculation on social media.

Fare Network Calls for Action

The Fare network, FIFA’s long-time discrimination monitoring partner, has called for Evans to be removed from the tournament.

The organisation said its experts believe the gesture “clearly resembles an upside-down ‘OK’ hand symbol used as a ‘white power’ symbol in global far-right circles, and described it as a “neo-Nazi” symbol in its formal statement.

Fare added that Evans “should have no further role to play in this World Cup,” urging FIFA to take immediate action while the investigation continues.

Following the controversy, some broadcast directors have reportedly reduced or removed live introductions to the VAR panel in subsequent matches.

FIFA’s investigation remains ongoing, with officials expected to review intent, broadcast context, and internal reports before making a decision.

For now, Evans’ future involvement in the tournament remains uncertain as pressure mounts on FIFA to balance due process with safeguarding the integrity of the competition.

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