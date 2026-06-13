The FIFA World Cup is famous for launching the careers of teenage prodigies. Some of these kids even stepped onto the pitch before turning 18. Most footballers have to wait until their mid-twenties to play in a major tournament, but these rare talents broke the mold early and wrote their names straight into football history.

The youngest player ever to appear in a men’s World Cup match is Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside, who made his debut at just 17 years and 41 days old against Yugoslavia on June 17, 1982. His record has stood for more than four decades.

Go Ad-Free

Over the years, many prodigies have followed, including Pelé, Samuel Eto’o, and more recently Mexico’s rising star Gilberto Mora, who continues the tradition of teenage breakthrough stars at the World Cup.

Top 10 Youngest Players in Men’s World Cup History

Rank Player Country Age at Debut Tournament & Match 1 Norman Whiteside Northern Ireland 17 years, 41 days 1982 vs. Yugoslavia 2 Samuel Eto’o Cameroon 17 years, 99 days 1998 vs. Italy 3 Femi Opabunmi Nigeria 17 years, 101 days 2002 vs. England 4 Salomon Olembé 17 years, 185 days 1998 vs. Austria 5 Pelé 17 years, 235 days 1958 vs. USSR 6 Gilberto Mora 17 years, 240 days 2026 vs. South Africa 7 Bartholomew Ogbeche 17 years, 244 days 2002 vs. Argentina 8 Rigobert Song 17 years, 354 days 1994 vs. Sweden 9 Youssoufa Moukoko 18 years, 3 days 2022 vs. Japan 10 Carvalho Leite 18 years, 25 days 1930 vs. Bolivia

Whiteside’s debut in 1982, aside from being a record-setting appearance, and breaking Pelé’s long-standing age record, during that same match he also became the youngest player ever receive a yellow card at a World Cup.

Go Ad-Free

Pelé, though, sits in a category of his own. Even if he’s no longer the youngest debutant, what he did at 17 is still unmatched in other ways. He remains the youngest player to score at a World Cup, the youngest to score a hat-trick, and the youngest to play and score in a World Cup final.

Fast forward to 2026, and Mexico’s Gilberto Mora has written his own early chapter. Coming off the bench against South Africa, he became one of the youngest players in World Cup history at 17 years and 240 days. In doing so, he also became the youngest North American player at the tournament and the youngest ever to represent a host nation on this stage.

Every few years, the World Cup produces another teenager to the world. Some go on to become global stars, others fade quietly, but the pattern doesn’t change much: if you’re good enough, age stops mattering the moment the tournament begins.