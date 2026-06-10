The United States men’s national team (USMNT) is kicking off its 2026 World Cup run right here in front of a home crowd, a perk of being one of the 3 host nations.

Drawn into Group D, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will face Paraguay, Australia, and Türkiye to advance to the knockout stages of the newly expanded 48-team tournament. Paraguay brings South American experience, Australia has become a consistent World Cup participant, and Türkiye had an impressive qualifying campaign and 2 successful international friendlies won.

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The Americans will play their group-stage matches in Inglewood, California, and Seattle, Washington, with home support that should play a huge role throughout the opening round.

USMNT World Cup 2026 Group Stage Schedule

FIFA World Cup 2026 – United States Training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The USMNT opens its World Cup campaign against Paraguay at Los Angeles.

Date Match Venue Kick-Off Time (ET) Friday, June 12 USA vs. Paraguay Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, California) 9:00 p.m. Friday, June 19 USA vs. Australia Seattle Stadium (Seattle, Washington) 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25 Türkiye vs. USA Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, California) 10:00 p.m.

Knockout Stage Schedule

If the United States advances from Group D, its World Cup journey will continue in the knockout rounds.

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Round Dates Round of 32 June 28 – July 3 Round of 16 July 4 – July 8 Quarterfinals July 9 – July 12 Semifinals July 15 – July 16 Third-Place Match July 18 FIFA World Cup Final July 19

The exact opponent, venue, and kickoff time for any knockout-stage match will depend on where the United States finishes in Group D.

Come kick off the World Cup and watch the final episode of the @HBO Original U.S. Against the World – 4 Years with Men's National Team docuseries at U.S. Soccer House, presented by @BankofAmerica this Thursday, June 11 at 6:00 pm PT.



🏠 https://t.co/xLx888P6rJ pic.twitter.com/GsoVJMvqqU — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 9, 2026

Can the USMNT Make a Deep Run?

Yes, the USMNT is fully capable of a deep run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though reaching the latter stages will heavily depend on their defensive consistency and the luck of the tournament draw under manager Mauricio Pochettino. With a roster full of good European League players, they have the attacking talent to compete, but their depth is the ultimate variable.

Playing at home gives the United States a huge advantage heading into the tournament. The USMNT will be aiming not only to reach the knockout stages but also to challenge for its best World Cup finish in the modern era.