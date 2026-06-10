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Soccer: FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Press Conference
Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The United States men’s national team (USMNT) is kicking off its 2026 World Cup run right here in front of a home crowd, a perk of being one of the 3 host nations.

Drawn into Group D, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will face Paraguay, Australia, and Türkiye to advance to the knockout stages of the newly expanded 48-team tournament. Paraguay brings South American experience, Australia has become a consistent World Cup participant, and Türkiye had an impressive qualifying campaign and 2 successful international friendlies won.

The Americans will play their group-stage matches in Inglewood, California, and Seattle, Washington, with home support that should play a huge role throughout the opening round.

USMNT World Cup 2026 Group Stage Schedule

Soccer: FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training
FIFA World Cup 2026 – United States Training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectCredit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The USMNT opens its World Cup campaign against Paraguay at Los Angeles.

DateMatchVenueKick-Off Time (ET)
Friday, June 12USA vs. ParaguayLos Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, California)9:00 p.m.
Friday, June 19USA vs. AustraliaSeattle Stadium (Seattle, Washington)3:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 25Türkiye vs. USALos Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, California)10:00 p.m.

Knockout Stage Schedule

If the United States advances from Group D, its World Cup journey will continue in the knockout rounds.

RoundDates
Round of 32June 28 – July 3
Round of 16July 4 – July 8
QuarterfinalsJuly 9 – July 12
SemifinalsJuly 15 – July 16
Third-Place MatchJuly 18
FIFA World Cup FinalJuly 19

The exact opponent, venue, and kickoff time for any knockout-stage match will depend on where the United States finishes in Group D.

Can the USMNT Make a Deep Run?

Yes, the USMNT is fully capable of a deep run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though reaching the latter stages will heavily depend on their defensive consistency and the luck of the tournament draw under manager Mauricio Pochettino. With a roster full of good European League players, they have the attacking talent to compete, but their depth is the ultimate variable.

Playing at home gives the United States a huge advantage heading into the tournament. The USMNT will be aiming not only to reach the knockout stages but also to challenge for its best World Cup finish in the modern era.

Also Read:Inside Kansas City’s High-Tech Drone Defense for the 2026 World Cup
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By Farah Ben Gamra
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