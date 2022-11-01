Smoothie King Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - Antioch Smith - Wiki Commons

On game day, there is no other place to be than at the Smoothie King Center, watching the New Orleans Pelicans play basketball. Here’s everything you will need to know ahead of your visit.

Where is Smoothie King Center located?

Smoothie King Center is in New Orleans, Louisiana. The address of Smoothie King Center is 1501 Dave Dixon Dr, New Orleans, LA 70113.

Who plays at Smoothie King Center?

The New Orleans Pelicans play at Smoothie King Center.

What is the capacity of Smoothie King Center?

The capacity at Smoothie King Center is 17,791, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Smoothie King Center?

Smoothie King Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Smoothie King Center?

You can expect to pay around $15 at Smoothie King parking lots. The official parking lot next to the venue has five levels and two parking entrances on Linden Avenue between Third and Fourth Street. Smoothie King Center encourages early arrival for all games and events, and entrances will be opened to allow fans to spread out and reduce entry wait times.

Can you watch the New Orleans Pelicans warm up at Smoothie King Center?

You can watch the teams warm up as they put up a few shots at Smoothie King Center before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring to Smoothie King Center?

Bags must be no larger than 14” x 14” x 6”.

Is Smoothie King Center cashless?

Smoothie King Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Smoothie King Center?

Suites at Smoothie King Center cost between $1,500-$3,500, depending on the event and game. Suites at the Smoothie King Center wrap around the arena on the 200 Level. The 56 private suites feature interior lounge seating, a wet bar, an HDTV, and a coat closet.

There are 12-18 fixed theater-style cushioned seats on the suite balcony, with additional stool seating directly behind those. Smoothie King Center suites will hold a max capacity of 24 people. Premium in-suite catering options can be ordered in advance.

What is there to eat at Smoothie King Center?

Credit – pxhere.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Smoothie King Center. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Smoothies : Fans looking for smoothies to enjoy during a game or event can head to section 101.

: Fans looking for smoothies to enjoy during a game or event can head to section 101. Tip-Off : Hot dogs, sausages, chips, peanuts, nachos, cheese cups, pretzels, water, soda, beer, and more are out in section 102.

: Hot dogs, sausages, chips, peanuts, nachos, cheese cups, pretzels, water, soda, beer, and more are out in section 102. Sports Bar : Signature cocktails, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, wine, beer, water, soda, and more in section 104.

: Signature cocktails, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, wine, beer, water, soda, and more in section 104. Three Point Grill : This rotating menu offers something new to fans throughout the season in section 118.

: This rotating menu offers something new to fans throughout the season in section 118. Krispy Krunchy Chicken : French fries, shrimp, chicken tenders, chicken wings, and more are out in sections 109 and 311.

: French fries, shrimp, chicken tenders, chicken wings, and more are out in sections 109 and 311. Backcourt Burgers : Burgers, cheeseburgers, fries, and more in concourse section 116.

: Burgers, cheeseburgers, fries, and more in concourse section 116. Nola Nachos : Fans looking for seafood nachos should head to sections 122 and 301.

: Fans looking for seafood nachos should head to sections 122 and 301. Zatarains : Fans looking for an authentic “Louisiana” food experience should head to section 106. There you will find alligator po’boy and jambalaya dishes to have during a game.

: Fans looking for an authentic “Louisiana” food experience should head to section 106. There you will find alligator po’boy and jambalaya dishes to have during a game. Dixie Tap Room : Specialty cocktail drinks, beer, and more in section 124.

: Specialty cocktail drinks, beer, and more in section 124. Parish Pizza : Signature pizzas, including veggie, vegan, meat lovers, cheese, pepperoni, and more, are out in sections 110 and 311.

: Signature pizzas, including veggie, vegan, meat lovers, cheese, pepperoni, and more, are out in sections 110 and 311. Geaux Mac : Hot dogs, peanuts, chips, shrimp Geaux Mac, three cheese Geaux Mac, sausage, nachos, and more in sections 113 and 325.

: Hot dogs, peanuts, chips, shrimp Geaux Mac, three cheese Geaux Mac, sausage, nachos, and more in sections 113 and 325. Pier 121 : Catfish, shrimp po’boys, cheese fries, shrimp platters, and more in section 121.

: Catfish, shrimp po’boys, cheese fries, shrimp platters, and more in section 121. Dixie BBQ: Fans looking for BBQ meals can head over to the section.

