Saquon Barkley to be activated off PUP list

Running back Saquon Barkley jogs off the field at the end of Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Giants

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to be activated off the physically unable to perform list and return to practice Monday, the New York Post first reported.

It would be Barkley’s first on-field action since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 20, 2020. Barkley also damaged his medial collateral ligament and meniscus. He played just two games last season, rushing for 34 yards on 19 carries.

Barkley will be limited to individual drills at first to ensure he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, per the Post and ESPN.

The Giants play the New York Jets on Saturday in their first preseason action. Barkley is not expected to appear in any of the three preseason games.

The 24-year-old, who was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Giants in 2018 out of Penn State, has rushed for 2,344 yards and 17 touchdowns in 31 career games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season of 2018 after rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Giants play their Week 1 game Sept. 12 at home against the Denver Broncos.

–Field Level Media